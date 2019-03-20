Quantcast
A Spread of the Sea

What’s France without the baguette? And what’s a baguette without creamy, decadent butter? Well, in the northern region of France in an area called Brittany, Jean-Yves Bordier does butter one bit better. Using three different types of seaweed, Bordier’s butter brings a special salty earthiness—one that has won over some of the top chefs of our time.

Food & Drink

Location

France

