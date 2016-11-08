See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future

2.Surrounded by Genius: Nature’s Take on Engineering
3.The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
4.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
5.The Imaginarium of Dr. Yoshiro Nakamats
6.How New York City’s Delmonico’s Changed the Way Americans Dine
7.Remember When: School Lunch April 1996
8.This School on a Bus Is Bringing Education to Everyone
9.Party in a Can: The Story of Silly String
10.Just Add Water | A Great Big Film
11.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
12.When the Oldest Kid in Class is 69 Years Old
13.The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
14.The Hungover Origins of Brunch
15.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
16.The Road to Invention
17.A School to Nurture LA’s Homeless Youth
18.The Life-Saving Weaving of Bolivia’s Indigenous Women
19.Acing Senior Year at India’s School for Grandmothers
20.Bohemian Badass: The Man Who Escaped the Iron Curtain in a DIY Plane
21.During Floods, Floating Schools Bring the Classroom to Students
22.Feel The Flow: Finding Yourself Through Hip-Hop
23.Here's Why You Were Forced to Square Dance
24.Dancing in the Dark
25.The Grinch Who Created The Revolving Door
How can we harness the wild imaginations and inventive instincts of children to improve our lives? That’s the question Dominic Wilcox has taken on, one school at a time. The UK-based artist visits grade schools and challenges young students to channel their creativity into fun and useful inventions. Some of those ideas turn into real-life prototypes.
This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Lenovo.
Location
Sheffield, UKFull Map
28 videos | 59 min
11 videos | 34 min
3 videos | 12 min
2 videos | 5 min