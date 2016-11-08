See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future

How can we harness the wild imaginations and inventive instincts of children to improve our lives? That’s the question Dominic Wilcox has taken on, one school at a time. The UK-based artist visits grade schools and challenges young students to channel their creativity into fun and useful inventions. Some of those ideas turn into real-life prototypes.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Lenovo.