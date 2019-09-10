This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits

2.How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
3.There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
4.The Most Beautiful Fruits and Vegetables You’ve Never Seen
5.Protecting the Future of Rock Lobster Fishing
6.The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
7.How ‘Game of Thrones’ Helped Save a Farm in Northern Ireland
8.The Surprising Plant Helping Kenyan Farmers Prosper
9.A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
10.Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
11.From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
12.The Sweetest Market in the World
13.The Family Farm That Supplies World-Class Chefs
14.This Farm Fits Injured Animals With Prosthetics
15.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
16.Love & Other Bugs
17.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
18.True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
19.The Future of Farming Is Underwater
20.The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
21.Real Street Food: Urban Foraging in Los Angeles
22.Pura Vida! Journey To A Costa Rican Food Forest
23.The Spinach King Of South Africa
24.Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots
25.A Conversation With Two Sustainability Champions
Robert Moehling has a passion for fruit. Weird tropical fruit. Ever tried canistel? How about mamey sapote of guanabana? Robert is happy to introduce these fresh delights to you. He sells all kinds of exotic, tropical fruit at Robert Is Here, his fruit stand in Homestead, Florida. Most of the fruit he sells is grown right on his family farm.
Location
Homestead, FloridaFull Map
10 videos | 26 min
10 videos | 30 min
3 videos | 7 min
4 videos | 14 min