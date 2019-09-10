GBSLogoWithName
Video
This Florida Fruit Stand Sells Exotic, Tropical Fruits

Robert Moehling has a passion for fruit. Weird tropical fruit. Ever tried canistel? How about mamey sapote of guanabana? Robert is happy to introduce these fresh delights to you. He sells all kinds of exotic, tropical fruit at Robert Is Here, his fruit stand in Homestead, Florida. Most of the fruit he sells is grown right on his family farm.

Nature
Profiles

Location

Homestead, Florida

Full Map

Sweet Dreams Are Made of This

Life is sweeter with honey. We’re celebrating National Honey Month with over 20 different kinds of the sweet stuff. Stock up on this golden delight.

