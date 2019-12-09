GBSLogoWithName
Video
Euljiro Nogari Alley: Seoul’s Cheap Night Out

Looking for a fun, cheap night out in Seoul, South Korea? Head straight to Euljiro Nogari Alley. After the print shops, hardware stores and other businesses close for the day, the narrow stretch transforms into an outdoor nightspot. Think pubs serving beer and nogari (dried fish snacks) right on the street. Kyu Young Bang runs Manseon Hof. He breaks down the lively scene for us.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.



Welcome to the Seoul edition of our “City Roots” series. South Korea’s capital is known as the City of the Future, but it’s got plenty of old-school charm, too. We’re seeking out iconic neighborhoods and historical treasures.

Location

Seoul, South Korea

