Video
Meet the Man Who Settled Catan

Move over Monopoly, there's a newer board game in town. Catan, a game night classic modeled after the Vikings' journey to Iceland, has sold over 24 million copies since its release in 1994 as "The Settlers of Catan." Creator Klaus Teuber lives in Germany, where running the Catan empire has become a family affair and a global operation.

Profiles
