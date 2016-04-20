Meet the Man Who Settled Catan

2.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
3.The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
4.Europe's Largest Monument Marks Napoleon's Surrender
5.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
6.Tagging Germany With Love
7.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
8.A Business For Women, Made to Measure
9.This Woman Saved The Icelandic Goat
10.A Sword Fit for Kings: Forging Real Life Valyrian Steel
11.This Oak Tree Helps Lonely Hearts Find Love
12.Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
13.The Scent of History: Inside the Library of Smells
14.Stranded on a Glacier in Iceland? Call This Number | That's Amazing
15.The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
16.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
17.This Punk Rock Collective Is Straight Metal
18.Nigeria’s Scrabble Master Doesn’t Mince Words
19.Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs
20.Operation Mincemeat: The Trojan Horse of World War II
21.Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine
22.Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing
23.The Hidden History of Korea's Printing Innovation
24.The Risk Takers
25.Preserving the Soul of Bauhaus Design
Move over Monopoly, there's a newer board game in town. Catan, a game night classic modeled after the Vikings' journey to Iceland, has sold over 24 million copies since its release in 1994 as "The Settlers of Catan." Creator Klaus Teuber lives in Germany, where running the Catan empire has become a family affair and a global operation.
171 videos | 555 min
2 videos | 6 min
4 videos | 14 min
4 videos | 12 min