Video
How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

Shalom Nchom, who is known as Shalom Blac to her thousands of YouTube fans, was burned by hot oil when she was a child. Badly scarred, she used makeup as a way to protect herself from bullying. Now, Shalom shares with others how to feel beautiful — whether wearing makeup or not.

Location

United States

