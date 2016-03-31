How A Burn Victim Became A Beauty Inspiration

2.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
3.Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
4.Color Under the Lights
5.The Voice Artist Behind Perry the Platypus and Daffy Duck
6.The Unlikely Link Between Cheerios and Playboy
7.This 12-Year-Old Has Taken the Art World by Storm
8.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
9.The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
10.More Than a Handshake: The Historic Origins of the Dap
11.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
12.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
13.Meet the Most Licensed Artist in History
14.The Magical Realism of Foley Artists
15.Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
16.Breaking Gender Roles in Ballroom
17.Finding Home Through Ballroom
18.They Look Like Photos, But They’re Not
19.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
20.The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
21.Coloring the Streets of Singapore
22.Using Scar Camouflage to Heal From the Inside Out
23.How North America’s Largest Mural Brings a Community Together
24.One Artist’s Surprising Technique to Inspire Change
25.The ‘Rock Star’ Artist Carving Portraits Through Time
Shalom Nchom, who is known as Shalom Blac to her thousands of YouTube fans, was burned by hot oil when she was a child. Badly scarred, she used makeup as a way to protect herself from bullying. Now, Shalom shares with others how to feel beautiful — whether wearing makeup or not.
