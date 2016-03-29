She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins

2.The Youngest Female Monster Truck Driver Builds Her Own Rides
3.How One Guy Scored ‘Rick and Morty,’ TV’s Weirdest Cartoon
4.Mewsic To Meow Ears
5.‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
6.The Cloud Piano | That's Amazing
7.Teen Born Without Jaw Finds His Voice
8.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
9. China’s Best Leaf Musician
10.The Death Metal Bangers of Botswana
11.A 15-Year-Old Opera Veteran Reviving a Disappearing Art
12.How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
13.Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
14.Dubai’s Unique Recipe for Hip-Hop
15.International Flow: This Canadian Group Raps in Eight Languages
16.How a Deaf Musician Is Helping Others “See With Sound”
17.A Decade In Music: From the Theremin to the Typewriter
18.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
19.Singing the Tokyo Blues
20.Where India’s Top Brass Get Their Instruments
21.Rocking Out with an All-Female Hasidic Band
22.In Prison, Music Can Set You Free
23.Even Willie Nelson Overcame Bullies
24.That Time Ray Charles Beat Willie Nelson in Chess
25.Willie Nelson Is Ready to Share His Pot with You
Beverly Watkins plays a mean blues guitar, and that's putting it mildly. Over six decades of performing, the 77-year-old has opened for Ray Charles, James Brown, BB King and other legendary musicians. She's one of the greatest female blues guitarists, and still plays local gigs in Atlanta.
Update: It is with a heavy heart that we share Beverly Watkins passed away at the age of 80 on October 1, 2019.
