She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins

Beverly Watkins plays a mean blues guitar, and that's putting it mildly. Over six decades of performing, the 77-year-old has opened for Ray Charles, James Brown, BB King and other legendary musicians. She's one of the greatest female blues guitarists, and still plays local gigs in Atlanta.



Update: It is with a heavy heart that we share Beverly Watkins passed away at the age of 80 on October 1, 2019.