She Walks the Line: Braving a Thin Rope Between Mountains

Faith Dickey loves to get high, really high. Mountains, lakes, canyons, valleys. The professional slackliner travels the world's heights on a highline. Acrophobics beware.

Adventures
Profiles

Location

Aiguille Du Midi, Chamonix, France

