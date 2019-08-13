Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat

Drumroll, please… We’d like to introduce you to Yoyoka Soma. At the tender age of 9, she has already rocked the internet with her mad drumming skills. You might have seen her absolutely slaying the Led Zeppelin classic “Good Times Bad Times” when a video of her performing went viral in 2018. Yoyoka started playing the drums when she was just 2 and mastered the instrument before she could even speak. Simply put, this girl rocks.



