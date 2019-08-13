Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
1:22

2.These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past

3.
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
2:56

3.Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker

4.
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
1:52

4.Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art

5.
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
3:38

5.Decoding a Dog’s Brain

6.
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
2:47

6.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels

7.
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
1:16

7.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History

8.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

8.China’s City of Canals

9.
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
1:24

9.Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine

10.
The Volcano That Burns Blue
1:34

10.The Volcano That Burns Blue

11.
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
1:22

11.Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier

12.
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
3:05

12.All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!

13.
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
4:32

13.Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling

14.
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
3:38

14.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System

15.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

16.
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
2:04

16.Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater

17.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

17.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

18.
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
3:36

18.Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love

19.
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
2:10

19.The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home

20.
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
6:40

20.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master

21.
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
2:21

21.In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone

22.
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
2:37

22.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava

23.
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
1:41

23.Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place

24.
The Art of Fishing With Birds
2:24

24.The Art of Fishing With Birds

25.
The Chili Cutters of China
2:16

25.The Chili Cutters of China

26.
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
1:55

26.From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher

Japan’s 9-Year-Old Drumming Prodigy Never Misses a Beat

Drumroll, please… We’d like to introduce you to Yoyoka Soma. At the tender age of 9, she has already rocked the internet with her mad drumming skills. You might have seen her absolutely slaying the Led Zeppelin classic “Good Times Bad Times” when a video of her performing went viral in 2018. Yoyoka started playing the drums when she was just 2 and mastered the instrument before she could even speak. Simply put, this girl rocks.

This Great Big Story was made possible by LEGO.

Location

Hokkaido, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:22
These Bulgarian Mountain Ruins Signify a Soviet Bloc Past
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
3:38
Decoding a Dog’s Brain
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:16
This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:24
Salt of the Earth: Sicily's Holy Mine
Up Next
1:34
The Volcano That Burns Blue
Up Next
1:22
Explore the Melting Ice Caves of Alaska’s Mendenhall Glacier
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
3:38
The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
2:04
Racing With an Olympic Speed Skater
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
Up Next
3:36
Obsession: When Love Is Not Just Love
Up Next
2:10
The Border Restaurant That Makes Asylum Seekers Feel at Home
Up Next
6:40
The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:41
Hidden Valley Ranch Is a Real Place
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
Up Next
2:16
The Chili Cutters of China
Up Next
1:55
From Fashion Model To Sled Dog Musher
Related Stories
Up Next
1:21
Hanging on by a Hair
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
3:22
The Female Falconers Finding Their Wings
Up Next
1:24
Just Add Water | Coming December 28
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
1:53
The Ocularist: Restoring Windows to the Soul
Up Next
5:58
How Jamie Oliver’s TED Talk Sparked a Food Revolution in the Classroom
Up Next
1:03
Inside the Valley of Stone Goblins
Up Next
2:26
Unlocking Secrets of the Universe One Mile Below Earth’s Surface
Up Next
2:55
Bringing Gourmet Cuisine to the Skies
Up Next
2:30
Bringing Indonesian Cuisine to New York, One Table at a Time
Up Next
2:39
Mapping Our Cultural Heritage in 3D
Up Next
1:49
It's All Love on Dog Mountain
Up Next
3:02
Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
Up Next
2:38
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
Up Next
2:09
Using Art to Pay Tribute to an Ancient Civilization
Up Next
2:51
The Grandmas Leading Africa’s Solar Revolution
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:59
Love & Other Bugs
Up Next
2:39
Tasting Taiwan's Delectable Stinky Tofu
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
1:14
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
1:06
I Never Forget A Face
Up Next
3:04
How Small Science Is Creating Big Possibilities in Africa

Recommended Playlists

Play Her Way

2 videos | 6 min

Under the Sea

10 videos | 29 min

Of Monsters and Men

10 videos | 25 min

For Book Lovers Only

10 videos | 22 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN