How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice

2.Nor “Phoenix” Diana Is the World’s First Hijab-Wearing Wrestler
3.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
4.The Dancer Going Beyond Ballet
5.Gay, Black and Proud: The Legacy of Bayard Rustin
6.The Women Making History in Georgia’s Justice System
7.The Brooklyn Barber Whose Chair Is for Everyone
8.They Will See You: LGBTQ+ Visibility in Advertising
9.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
10.The Queen of Chinese Cuisine
11.For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
12.This Singer Can Use Her Entire Vocal Range, From High to Low
13.Nigeria’s First Female Car Mechanic Is Changing the World
14.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
15.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
16.Ángela Ponce Is Making History as Miss Universe’s First Transgender Contestant
17.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
18.This Buddhist Monk Doubles as a Celebrity Makeup Artist
19.Preaching the Love of All
20.Transitioning to Freedom
21.Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
22.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
23.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
24.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
25.Gay and Gangster: Deadlee Raps to His Own Rhythm
There’s an unofficial dress code for women in local news: form-fitting dresses, smooth hair, sleek makeup. As a green reporter, Jana Shortal thought looking the part was the only route to landing the stories she desperately wanted to tell. For 15 years, she felt like she wore a costume to work. She maxed out credits cards in order to achieve the look, but it wasn’t the only facade she put up. With the help and friendship of hairstylist Kim Erickson, Jana found the way to her own style—and eventually her own show. Today, Jana hosts "Breaking the News" on Minneapolis’s KARE 11, and she’s garnered attention around the country for bringing her true self and style to the airwaves.
