Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters

2.Meet the 25,000 Feathered Residents That Live in the Bustling City of Dubai
3.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
4.Sails, Sweat and Sea: Hand-building the World's Biggest Dhow
5.Fishing Alongside Dolphins Off the Coast of Brazil
6.How the Seahorse Whisperer Is Creating a Unique Underwater Community
7.Exploring Dubai’s Emerging Food Scene
8.Discovering a World of Flavors in Dubai
9.Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
10.Creating the New Sounds of Dubai
11.A Hub For Art and Pop Culture in Dubai
12.The Photographer Finding Inspiration in Dubai
13.A Cycling Guide Through Dubai
14.Reconnecting With Nature as Stress Relief
15.Meet Dubai’s High-Altitude Groundbreaker
16.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
17.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
18.The Underwater Indiana Jones Preserving Our Past
19.Go-Kart Racing With the Emirati Speed Sisters
20.Reinventing Electronic Music With Dubai’s Cellist DJ
21.Meet the Street Artist Transforming Dubai
22.Soaring Over Dubai With a Paralyzed Skydiver
23.Generations of Flying Falcons in Dubai’s Desert
24.Dubai’s Elite Female Police Squad
25.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
In the emerald waters off Dubai’s coast, lie a number of exciting shipwrecks for advanced divers. Once known for pearl diving and bustling trade, the pristine habitat is home to a kaleidoscope of marine life, including batfish and angelfish. If you’re lucky, you may even see rays, reef sharks, and large pods of dolphins. At depths of 18-30 meters, these wrecks have many fascinating stories to tell.
This Great Big Story is by Visit Dubai.
Location
DubaiFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
10 videos | 25 min
4 videos | 10 min
6 videos | 16 min