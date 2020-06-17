Shipwreck Diving in Dubai’s Emerald Waters

In the emerald waters off Dubai’s coast, lie a number of exciting shipwrecks for advanced divers. Once known for pearl diving and bustling trade, the pristine habitat is home to a kaleidoscope of marine life, including batfish and angelfish. If you’re lucky, you may even see rays, reef sharks, and large pods of dolphins. At depths of 18-30 meters, these wrecks have many fascinating stories to tell.



This Great Big Story is by Visit Dubai.