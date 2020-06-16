Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler

Joshua Marin is a third-generation cobbler, born and raised in Chicago’s North Side. While he inherited the old-school trade from his father and grandfather, the 20-year-old is putting his own fresh spin on shoe repair. At his Fix Your Kicks stores, Marin lovingly restores sneakers—primarily Air Jordans—to their former glory. Today, he’s a respected business owner, embraced by the community for his high-quality work.



This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.