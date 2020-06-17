Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance

2.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
3.King of the Mitzvahs: Chicago’s Go-To Local Entertainer
4.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
5.Going for the Jugular With Combat Juggling
6.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
7.Diving For Golf Balls in America’s Most Famous Water Hazard
8.Australia’s Dinghy Derby Is One Wild Boat Race
9.These Brothers Conquer Ironmans as a Team
10.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
11.Belgian Feather Bowling in the Motor City
12.Helping ‘Misfits’ Catch Their First Wave
13.The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
14.This Woman Sails With a Global Crew
15.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
16.No Trouble With the Curve: A Pitching Prodigy’s Secret Weapon
17.FIBA Allow Hijab | A Great Big Film
18.Meet the Shortest Member of the Harlem Globetrotters
19.At 84, the World’s Oldest Female Sharpshooter Doesn’t Miss
20.The Acrobatic Sport of Mallakhamb Is Yoga Meets Pole Gymnastics
21.Pride on the Rugby Pitch
22.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
23.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
24.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
25.The Risk Takers
South Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is a notoriously difficult place to grow up in. Faced with poverty, drug use and systemic violence, childhood here is fraught with uncertainty. But at Crushers Club, a boxing gym founded in 2013, kids can be kids. Here, hard work and play hold equal weight. Here, young people choose allegiance to one another instead of to gangs. This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.
