GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Giving Chicago's Youth a Fighting Chance

South Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood is a notoriously difficult place to grow up in. Faced with poverty, drug use and systemic violence, childhood here is fraught with uncertainty. But at Crushers Club, a boxing gym founded in 2013, kids can be kids. Here, hard work and play hold equal weight. Here, young people choose allegiance to one another instead of to gangs.

This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.

Sports & Action

Location

Chicago, Illinois

