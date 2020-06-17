Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance

South Chicago's Englewood neighborhood is a notoriously difficult place to grow up in. Faced with poverty, drug use and systemic violence, childhood here is fraught with uncertainty. But at Crushers Club, a boxing gym founded in 2013, kids can be kids. Here, hard work and play hold equal weight. Here, young people choose allegiance to one another instead of to gangs.