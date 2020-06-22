Quantcast
Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago

The South Side of Chicago is littered with food deserts, considered to be areas without access to affordable food or produce. So when the Fresh Moves Mobile Market bus stops in the neighborhood, people are eager to board. What were once Chicago Transit Authority buses have now been transformed into farmers markets on wheels. Much of the produce sold—including fresh spinach, arugula and collard greens—is grown right in the city at the Urban Growers Collective.

This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.

Profiles

Location

Chicago, Illinois

