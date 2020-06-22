Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago

2.Before Rosa Parks, Claudette Colvin Refused to Give Up Her Seat on the Bus
3.Helping the Homeless Through Farm-to-Table Training
4.In Pakistan, Hitch a Ride for Free
5.Strong, Swift, Sharp: The Powerful Golden Eagle
6.The Fattiest Pastry in Europe
7.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
8.Filling Potholes to Fill a Void
9.Learning the Art of Movement With Macao’s Wushu Master
10.What Love Looks Like Around the World
11.Getting Back on Track
12.London: Grilled Cheese Mulata
13.Searching for the Oldest Pub in the World
14.Tuscany’s Tarot Garden
15.Budapest’s Golden Assembly
16.The Best Baguette in Paris
17.Before Alarm Clocks, There Were ‘Knocker-Uppers’
18.A Farmer Discovers Her Roots, One Veggie at a Time
19.How To Carve A Turkey Like Your Grandfather Did
20.The Brain Behind Pinky (And Other ‘90s Cartoon Classics)
21.So Fly: The Impossibly Acrobatic Martial Art of Tricking
22.Lima: Leche De Tigre
23.Sheep and the City: Nashville's Urban Shepherd
24.The Data Detective: One Doctor's Quest To Fix Cesarean Sections
25.The Passion of Phil Tippett: Building Stop-Motion Masterpieces by Hand
The South Side of Chicago is littered with food deserts, considered to be areas without access to affordable food or produce. So when the Fresh Moves Mobile Market bus stops in the neighborhood, people are eager to board. What were once Chicago Transit Authority buses have now been transformed into farmers markets on wheels. Much of the produce sold—including fresh spinach, arugula and collard greens—is grown right in the city at the Urban Growers Collective. This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.
Location
Chicago, IllinoisFull Map
5 videos | 17 min
13 videos | 31 min
20 videos | 69 min
5 videos | 14 min