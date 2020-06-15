King of the Mitzvahs: Chicago’s Go-To Local Entertainer

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:21

2.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

3.
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
2:46

3.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side

4.
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
2:53

4.A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago

5.
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
3:00

5.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler

6.
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
5:07

6.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance

7.
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
2:39

7.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus

8.
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
2:41

8.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor

9.
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
3:36

9.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd

10.
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
2:12

10.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards

11.
Chicago’s Best Worst Liquor
4:03

11.Chicago’s Best Worst Liquor

12.
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
2:22

12.Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms

13.
King of the Mitzvahs
3:38

13.King of the Mitzvahs

14.
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
3:03

14.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed

15.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

15.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

16.
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
4:08

16.Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood

17.
The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
1:16

17.The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey

18.
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
3:21

18.Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car

19.
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
2:47

19.Fighting Food Waste on the Border

20.
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
1:51

20.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department

21.
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
00:43

21.Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series

22.
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
2:24

22.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood

23.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

23.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

24.
Breaking Fast in Syria
1:07

24.Breaking Fast in Syria

25.
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
2:34

25.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer

King of the Mitzvahs: Chicago’s Go-To Local Entertainer

Kareem Wells grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago. He started selling drugs when he was 14 and dropped out of school two years later. Still, he never let his love of music go. When he got a call to perform at his first bar mitzvah, his whole life changed. Now, as Chicago’s go-to local entertainer, Wells is the reigning King of the Mitzvahs. Today, he’s so popular that his gigs are booked three years in advance.

This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.

Profiles

Location

Chicago, Illinois

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
2:21
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:46
Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
Up Next
2:53
A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
Up Next
3:00
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
5:07
Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
2:41
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
Up Next
3:36
Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
Up Next
2:12
Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
Up Next
4:03
Chicago’s Best Worst Liquor
Up Next
2:22
Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
Up Next
3:38
King of the Mitzvahs
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
4:08
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
Turkey’s Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire
Up Next
1:16
The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
Up Next
3:21
Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
Up Next
2:47
Fighting Food Waste on the Border
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
00:43
Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
1:07
Breaking Fast in Syria
Up Next
2:34
Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer

Related Stories

Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in California
Up Next
1:58
The Native American Code Talkers Who Helped Win WWI
Up Next
2:51
The Incredible Athletes of Sierra Leone’s Amputee Soccer Club
Up Next
2:04
Saving (Sculpted) Presidents
Up Next
2:06
The Last Mermaids of Jeju
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:47
The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
3:05
Buying a Bridge to Bungee Jump
Up Next
2:56
Nicholas With the Good Hair: Meet New York’s Master Wigmaker
Up Next
6:59
State by State, Crusading to End Child Marriage
Up Next
1:31
'The Piccards' | Dare to Go Big Award
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
1:35
Dances with Bulls: The Great Bison Roundup
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
1:07
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
1:16
The Sulawesi Tarictic Hornbill’s Flight for Survival
Up Next
3:50
The One-Man Record Label
How This Babysitting Class Is Teaching Teens Life-Saving Skills
Up Next
4:07
How This Babysitting Class Is Teaching Teens Life-Saving Skills
Up Next
:55
Mexico City: Dorilocos
Up Next
4:16
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
2:35
The Coolest Sport in the Desert: Playing Ice Hockey in Dubai
Up Next
1:48
Moving To Higher Ground
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
3:21
The True Story Behind the Iconic Kit Kat Jingle
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
4:12
Ziplining His Way to Freedom

Recommended Playlists

Second City Stories

2 videos | 6 min

A Place Called Home

3 videos | 12 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Dave’s Producer Picks

5 videos | 17 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:28
Preserving Prehistoric Lizards With the 'Iguanero'
Up Next
3:11
Meet the NFL’s First Male Cheerleaders
Up Next
2:34
Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
Up Next
2:21
The Fitness Model Without a Pulse
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:08
This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
Up Next
2:26
She Walks the Line: Braving a Thin Rope Between Mountains
Up Next
3:38
Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
Up Next
4:08
Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
Up Next
2:24
The Art of Fishing With Birds
scientist, amateur, backyard, science, the fusioneers
Up Next
3:32
This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
Up Next
1:51
Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:24
Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
Up Next
2:32
There Are Clearly No Pizza Topping Rules in Sweden
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
3:20
Relive Your Childhood at the ‘Museum of Play’
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
5:45
For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
Up Next
2:58
The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
Up Next
1:49
Learn to Scream It Like You Mean It
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
2:20
The Man Who Keeps Paris Dry
Up Next
2:21
Enter Kenya’s Rose Oasis

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN