King of the Mitzvahs: Chicago’s Go-To Local Entertainer

2.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
3.Building Community and Opportunity on Chicago’s South Side
4.A Farmers Market on Wheels in Chicago
5.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
6.Giving Chicago’s Youth a Fighting Chance
7.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
8.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
9.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
10.Inside One of Baseball’s Last Manual Scoreboards
11.Chicago’s Best Worst Liquor
12.Taking Back the Neighborhood with an Army of Moms
13.King of the Mitzvahs
14.Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
15.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
16.Meet the Steven Spielberg of Wakaliwood
17.The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
18.Exploring the Swiss Alps by Cable Car
19.Fighting Food Waste on the Border
20.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
21.Journey Through the Capitals of Swords, Scents and More | Trailer for Our Latest Series
22.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
23.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
24.Breaking Fast in Syria
25.Capturing Action Sports as a Quadriplegic Photographer
Kareem Wells grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago. He started selling drugs when he was 14 and dropped out of school two years later. Still, he never let his love of music go. When he got a call to perform at his first bar mitzvah, his whole life changed. Now, as Chicago’s go-to local entertainer, Wells is the reigning King of the Mitzvahs. Today, he’s so popular that his gigs are booked three years in advance.
This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.
Location
Chicago, IllinoisFull Map
2 videos | 6 min
3 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 26 min
5 videos | 17 min