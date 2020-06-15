King of the Mitzvahs: Chicago’s Go-To Local Entertainer

Kareem Wells grew up in a rough neighborhood in Chicago. He started selling drugs when he was 14 and dropped out of school two years later. Still, he never let his love of music go. When he got a call to perform at his first bar mitzvah, his whole life changed. Now, as Chicago’s go-to local entertainer, Wells is the reigning King of the Mitzvahs. Today, he’s so popular that his gigs are booked three years in advance.



This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New episodes every Sunday, only on SHOWTIME.