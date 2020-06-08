Quantcast
Video
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

The dancers of the Chicago Multicultural Dance Center plié, pirouette and jeté to their own rhythm in a new form called Hiplet. The dance draws on both the movements of hip-hop and classical ballet technique and is performed on pointe shoes. We caught up with the dance's creator, Homer Hans Bryant, to learn some of the moves, get the story behind its inception and find out what it takes to make it as a Hiplet dancer.

This Great Big Story is made possible by The Chi. New season premieres Sunday, June 21st, only on SHOWTIME.

Sports & Action
Culture

Location

Chicago, Illinois

