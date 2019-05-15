Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
1:28

2.Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia

3.
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
1:00

3.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní

4.
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
1:21

4.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage

5.
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
5:06

5.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes

6.
Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
3:18

6.Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants

7.
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
2:08

7.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause

8.
How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
3:35

8.How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives

9.
Finding Peace On the Rocky Trail
3:47

9.Finding Peace On the Rocky Trail

10.
Snowboarding Without the Snow
2:51

10.Snowboarding Without the Snow

11.
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
3:23

11.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter

12.
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
2:46

12.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life

13.
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
2:51

13.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites

14.
Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
2:08

14.Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz

15.
This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
2:45

15.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme

16.
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
3:30

16.The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’

17.
When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
3:11

17.When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready

18.
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
2:43

18.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient

19.
Reading and Rollin’
2:16

19.Reading and Rollin’

20.
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
2:30

20.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound

21.
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
2:04

21.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman

22.
Turning Gas Guzzlers Into Clean Machines in Mexico City
2:46

22.Turning Gas Guzzlers Into Clean Machines in Mexico City

23.
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
3:29

23.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian

24.
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
3:22

24.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive

25.
Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases
3:18

25.Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases

Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

Emma Dahlström and Jesper Tjäder are both professional free-skiers who compete on the Swedish National Ski Team. In their careers, the pair has travelled around the world to ski some of the steepest, iciest and gnarliest slopes. But they had never experienced anything like the sheer vertical madness they took on during a recent trip to Peru. There, they shredded the sandy hillsides of Huacachina and Cerro Blanco—the highest sand dune in the world.

This Great Big Story was made in partnership with Toyota RAV4 .

Esquiando sobre la duna más grande del mundo

Cuando la gente escucha la palabra “esquiar” generalmente piensa en nieve, pero aquí te probaremos que hay otras maneras de ponerte esquís y pasarla increíblemente bien sin tanto frío. Te presentamos a Emma Dahlström y Jesper Tjäder, dos esquiadores de estilo libre del equipo nacional de Suecia que se enamoraron del esquí sobre arena en Perú.

Great Big Historia fue realizada con la colaboración de Toyota RAV4

Great Big Historias
Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:28
Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
sand dunes, Dominican Republic, Bani, Caribbean, sandboard, sand, ocean
Up Next
1:00
Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
Up Next
1:21
This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
Up Next
5:06
Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
Up Next
3:18
Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
Up Next
2:08
The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
Up Next
3:35
How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
Up Next
3:47
Finding Peace On the Rocky Trail
Up Next
2:51
Snowboarding Without the Snow
Up Next
3:23
Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
2:08
Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
Up Next
2:45
This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
Up Next
3:30
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
Up Next
3:11
When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
Up Next
2:43
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
2:04
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
Up Next
2:46
Turning Gas Guzzlers Into Clean Machines in Mexico City
Up Next
3:29
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
Up Next
3:22
Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
Up Next
3:18
Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases

Related Stories

Up Next
4:03
Rebuilding a Home for a World War II Veteran
Up Next
5:37
Giving a Face to Immigration, With Artist JR
Up Next
2:48
Building Frozen Castles With the Master of Ice
Up Next
3:54
The Inmate Teaching Finance Behind Bars
Up Next
6:40
In Utah, Hope and Healing After Escaping a Cult
Up Next
2:29
Smashing the Appalachian Trail Speed Record With an Ultra-Distance Legend
Up Next
4:03
Chicago’s Best Worst Liquor
Up Next
3:18
Does A Snowball in Hell Really Stand a Chance?
Up Next
1:31
Welcome to the Forest of Forgotten Cars
Up Next
1:38
This Caterpillar Looks Like Donald Trump's Hair
Up Next
3:59
Searching for Bigfoot in the Oregon Woods
Up Next
6:37
The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
Up Next
4:03
Oceanic Trouble? Summon These Aquanauts! | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:00
Paris: Bao Burger
Up Next
1:41
From Salt Mine to Subterranean Theme Park
Up Next
2:27
The Man of 1,000 Insect Stings
Up Next
2:25
Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
Up Next
6:28
How This Interabled Couple Lives and Loves
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
2:34
Mail By the Pail: All Aboard America's Only Floating ZIP Code
Up Next
2:22
A True Trojan: I Play College Football With No Sight
Up Next
1:14
Slovenia’s Castle in a Cave
Up Next
1:07
A Gazelle as Rare as It Is Small
Up Next
1:33
A Stepwell Fit For a King, Built By a Queen
Up Next
1:57
A Nose That Knows: Sniffing Out Parkinson's Disease

Recommended Playlists

latin america, peru, mexico, bolivia, argentina, chile, costa rica, ecuador, costa rica, cuba, dominicana

Stories from Latin America

67 videos | 170 min

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

Like You Wouldn’t Believe

8 videos | 24 min

Asian Pacific American Heritage

9 videos | 32 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:24
The Cholita Climbers of Bolivia Scale Mountains in Skirts
Up Next
3:35
How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
Up Next
2:45
This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
Up Next
3:30
The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
Up Next
3:11
When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
Up Next
3:26
Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
Up Next
2:42
Go Ahead, Laugh at Her
Up Next
2:43
Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
Up Next
2:35
Behold the Human Towers of Catalonia
Up Next
2:45
A Record-Breaking Collection
Up Next
2:16
Reading and Rollin’
Up Next
2:08
Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
Up Next
2:30
Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
3:43
The Band Bringing Venezuela’s Best Dance Party to the World
Up Next
2:45
The Bodega Bringing the Beats in Brooklyn
Up Next
2:18
The Jaw-Dropping Art of Bull-Leaping
Up Next
1:18
Monarchs by the Millions: Welcome to Butterfly Forest
Up Next
2:04
Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
Up Next
2:20
Living la Vida Lucha: A Bronx Tale
Up Next
2:36
Mexico’s 600-Year-Old Dance of the Flying Men
Up Next
2:45
Exploring the Unknown Depths of Mexico’s Caves
Up Next
2:46
The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
Up Next
2:24
Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
Up Next
2:48
When Heavy Metal Meets Mariachi

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN