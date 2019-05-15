Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

Emma Dahlström and Jesper Tjäder are both professional free-skiers who compete on the Swedish National Ski Team. In their careers, the pair has travelled around the world to ski some of the steepest, iciest and gnarliest slopes. But they had never experienced anything like the sheer vertical madness they took on during a recent trip to Peru. There, they shredded the sandy hillsides of Huacachina and Cerro Blanco—the highest sand dune in the world.



Esquiando sobre la duna más grande del mundo



Cuando la gente escucha la palabra “esquiar” generalmente piensa en nieve, pero aquí te probaremos que hay otras maneras de ponerte esquís y pasarla increíblemente bien sin tanto frío. Te presentamos a Emma Dahlström y Jesper Tjäder, dos esquiadores de estilo libre del equipo nacional de Suecia que se enamoraron del esquí sobre arena en Perú.



