Shredding the World’s Highest Sand Dunes on Skis

2.Behold the Marble Caves of Patagonia
3.Walking (and Sandboarding) the Dunes of Baní
4.This Desert Lagoon Is No Mirage
5.Dirt Biking Through Dubai’s Sand Dunes
6.Serving Weeds at NYC’s High End Restaurants
7.The Amputee Climbers Climbing Volcanoes for a Cause
8.How This Surf Instructor Is Changing Lives
9.Finding Peace On the Rocky Trail
10.Snowboarding Without the Snow
11.Rezball: The Hottest Sport in Nebraska’s Cold Winter
12.The Artist Bringing Vibrant Skeletons to Life
13.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
14.Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
15.This Lowriding Reina Reigns Supreme
16.The Sweet Sound of ‘GOOOAAAL!’
17.When Disaster Strikes, They’re on the Ready
18.Gourmet Worms: The Amazon’s Secret Ingredient
19.Reading and Rollin’
20.Blind Birdwatcher Sees With Sound
21.Bringing Color to the Street With the Graffiti Shaman
22.Turning Gas Guzzlers Into Clean Machines in Mexico City
23.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
24.Fighting to Keep Mexico’s Floating Farms Alive
25.Lagoons Among Dunes: Brazil’s Disappearing Desert Oases
Emma Dahlström and Jesper Tjäder are both professional free-skiers who compete on the Swedish National Ski Team. In their careers, the pair has travelled around the world to ski some of the steepest, iciest and gnarliest slopes. But they had never experienced anything like the sheer vertical madness they took on during a recent trip to Peru. There, they shredded the sandy hillsides of Huacachina and Cerro Blanco—the highest sand dune in the world.
Esquiando sobre la duna más grande del mundo
Cuando la gente escucha la palabra “esquiar” generalmente piensa en nieve, pero aquí te probaremos que hay otras maneras de ponerte esquís y pasarla increíblemente bien sin tanto frío. Te presentamos a Emma Dahlström y Jesper Tjäder, dos esquiadores de estilo libre del equipo nacional de Suecia que se enamoraron del esquí sobre arena en Perú.
