GBSLogoWithName
This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing

Mandy Harvey is a singer-songwriter working on her fourth album. She was studying music in college when she lost her hearing. She sings by feeling vibrations in the floor, and by using the muscle memory of her vocal cords to sing notes.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Lexus.

Offbeat & Fun
Culture

Location

Virginia Beach, VA

