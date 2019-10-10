This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing

2.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
3.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
4.Saving an Ancient Language Through Pop Music
5.In Jerusalem, a Chorus for Peace
6.End Hits: A Punk Band's Last Stand
7.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
8.Keep on Rocking in the Arab World
9.The Racing Helmet That Can Read Your Mind
10.Milwaukee’s Bernie Brewer Is Based on a Real-Life Super Fan
11.These Monks Make a Wicked Hot Sauce
12.The Old West Cowtown Built by One Man
13.Claressa: Fighting to Stay on Top
14.Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
15.Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
16.Tamales in the Delta? How a Mexican Delicacy Became a Mississippi Staple
17.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
18.Panama Hats, Handwoven in Ecuador
19.We Believe Our World Is Worth Fighting For
20.Ascend the Greek Sanctuaries in the Sky
21.How Two Astronomers Accidentally Discovered the Big Bang
22.This Swiss Hotel is Inside an Observatory
23.Capturing Every Plant In The World
24.The ‘Feather Family’ Creating Costumes for Moulin Rouge
25.The Flying Farmer
Mandy Harvey is a singer-songwriter working on her fourth album. She was studying music in college when she lost her hearing. She sings by feeling vibrations in the floor, and by using the muscle memory of her vocal cords to sing notes.
This Great Big Story was made possible by Lexus.
Location
Virginia Beach, VAFull Map
6 videos | 23 min
6 videos | 13 min
2 videos | 5 min
3 videos | 9 min