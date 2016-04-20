Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet

Before slopestyle skiing and the X Games, one sub-species of freestyle skiing ruled them all: ski ballet. You heard right—ballet ... on skis. In the 1980s, fans flocked to see their favorite skiers put on ski ballet clinics with high-difficulty jumps, flips, twirls and spins—all on skis. The sport was so popular that it even featured as a demonstration sport in the 1992 and 1998 Olympics. But then, it all came crashing down. So what happened? We enlisted the help of Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley and his teacher Bob Howard to get to the bottom of ski ballet's demise... and its unlikely triumph.