Skis of Glory: The Rise, Fall and Return of Ski Ballet

2.The Cityscape Savant: Drawing Our World Entirely By Memory
3.Chen Zhitong Won 15,000 Stuffed Animals From Claw Machines Last Year
4.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
5.God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
6.Bossaball: An Obscure Sport with a Samba Twist
7.The Car Stunt Craze Taking Over South Africa
8.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
9.At 74, She Is the Oldest Practitioner of an Indian Martial Art
10.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
11.The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
12.Ropes, Rhythm and Life: Inside Competitive Double Dutch
13.Najiah Knight Is a Bull Riding Champion at 13 Years Old
14.Japan’s Aori Nishimura Is One of the World’s Best Skateboarders
15.The Filmmaker Giving DIY a New Meaning
16.Meet the Voice Behind ‘It’s-a Me, Mario!’
17.The Clown Face Registry of the UK
18.With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
19.Behind the Scenes of the (Actual) Record Industry
20.Hanging With the Spider-Man of the Science Department
21.It’s Cutthroat Competition at the Masters of Mini Golf
22.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
23.Inside the Rare Art of Restoring Mechanical Antiques
24.Hollywood Has Nothing on These Chilean WWII Reenactors
25.Dancing on Water: The Chinese Art of Bamboo Drifting
Before slopestyle skiing and the X Games, one sub-species of freestyle skiing ruled them all: ski ballet. You heard right—ballet ... on skis. In the 1980s, fans flocked to see their favorite skiers put on ski ballet clinics with high-difficulty jumps, flips, twirls and spins—all on skis. The sport was so popular that it even featured as a demonstration sport in the 1992 and 1998 Olympics. But then, it all came crashing down. So what happened? We enlisted the help of Olympic gold medalist and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley and his teacher Bob Howard to get to the bottom of ski ballet's demise... and its unlikely triumph.
