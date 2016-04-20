The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

GBSLogoWithName
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
3:17

2.The Ivy League of Auctioneering

3.
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
3:38

3.This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong

4.
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
3:01

4.Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

5.
Art as a Protective Second Skin
4:37

5.Art as a Protective Second Skin

6.
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
2:19

6.The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones

7.
Finding Home Through Ballroom
1:48

7.Finding Home Through Ballroom

8.
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3:05

8.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'

9.
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
4:14

9.The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers

10.
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
2:54

10.One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s

11.
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
2:58

11.Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time

12.
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
2:06

12.Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park

13.
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
2:20

13.In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History

14.
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
1:55

14.Becoming a Ballroom Icon

15.
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
2:52

15.Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder

16.
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
3:40

16.A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles

17.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

17.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

18.
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
2:12

18.Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl

19.
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
3:17

19.The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him

20.
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
2:46

20.Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?

21.
Inking Her Own Story
5:12

21.Inking Her Own Story

22.
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
2:52

22.Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry

23.
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
2:57

23.Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing

24.
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7:45

24.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World

25.
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
2:59

25.Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons

26.
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
2:30

26.In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way

The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

The remote island of Socotra looks like a landscape out of a sci-fi film. Over millions of years, the isolated island in the Arabian Sea has cultivated a unique biodiversity unlike anywhere else on Earth. Twisted dragon’s blood trees and bulbous bottle trees have made Socotra a place of legends, feared by sailors throughout history and believed by some to be the site of the original Garden of Eden.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Yemen and check out the best hotels in Yemen, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!

Profiles
Adventures

Location

Socotra, Yemen

Full Map
Up Next
branded
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:54
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Related Stories
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
1:31
Living on the Most Crowded Island on Earth
Up Next
1:26
Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
Up Next
00:52
This Bird Came Back From Extinction
Up Next
1:07
Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
Up Next
1:17
Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
Up Next
1:05
The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
Up Next
1:20
These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
2:37
Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:30
In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
Up Next
1:21
Browse Germany’s ‘Parthenon’ of Banned Books
Up Next
2:24
At This Sanctuary, All Dogs Are in Heaven
Up Next
6:55
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:08
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
Up Next
3:10
Fighting Plastic Pollution on Easter Island’s Shores
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth

Recommended Playlists

The Movies: Then and Now

19 videos | 48 min

Play Her Way

4 videos | 11 min

Closing the Gap

2 videos | 9 min

Dreaming of Africa

2 videos | 5 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:17
The Ivy League of Auctioneering
Up Next
3:38
This Actor’s Cartoon Game Is Strong
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
1:48
Finding Home Through Ballroom
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
4:14
The Band Making Music for Undocumented Workers
Up Next
2:54
One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
Up Next
2:58
Tracking Down Apples Lost to Time
Up Next
2:06
Inside Italy's Handmade Amusement Park
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
1:55
Becoming a Ballroom Icon
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
3:40
A Man of Many, Many, Many Roles
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
2:12
Braving the Waters of Bimini with Shark Girl
Up Next
3:17
The Homeless Man Who Inspired a Town to Help Him
Up Next
2:46
Whatever Happened to ‘The Adventures of Pete and Pete’?
Up Next
5:12
Inking Her Own Story
Up Next
2:52
Bauhaus Ballet: A Dance of Geometry
Up Next
2:57
Did Somebody Say 'Snowball Fight'? | That's Amazing
Up Next
7:45
Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
Up Next
2:59
Bringing a New Voice to Cartoons
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN