This Solar-Powered Plane Can Circle the Globe With No Pollution | That’s Amazing

Some dreams are so fantastic, it takes an unprecedented bid for adventure and glory to see them blossom to fruition. Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg, captivated by the spirit of great expeditions of the past, partnered to make the first flight across the world in a solar-powered plane that produced no pollution. Storing solar energy in batteries, the Solar Impulse is capable of staying aloft indefinitely. However, as Piccard and Borschberg learned, this didn't make the adventure easy—or require any less intrepid heroism from the co-pilots.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 p.m. on The Weather Channel.

Adventures
Offbeat & Fun

Location

1290 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA

Full Map
Making good roti takes a lot of practice. Nafisa Ali knows. She's been making the flatbread in Miami for 29 years.
