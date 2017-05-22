Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing

As a kid, Mikhail Martin rarely saw his family or friends venture into the outdoors to hike or climb. When he started rock climbing, he noticed that he was the only person of color at the climbing gym. Seeing an opportunity to initiate change, Martin and his friends Andrew Belletty and David Glace founded Brothers of Climbing—an organization dedicated to bringing diversity to the rock climbing community. Now, with dozens of members, Brothers of Climbing is helping to make the rock wall a place for everyone.