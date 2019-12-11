How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music

Traveling is a way of life for Aloe Blacc. The singer/songwriter spends at least a quarter of his time on the road. He has traveled to every continent, and regularly finds himself waking up in new cities, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. Blacc feels alive when he is on the move. Being in new surroundings gets his creative juices flowing. In Sopot, Poland, for a music festival, Blacc meanders through the city, allowing his mind to wander. There are times when he gets lonely, or feels sad, but Blacc embraces those emotions. He processes his feelings by writing them down and turning them into songs.



Great Big Story presents a film by Marriott Bonvoy.