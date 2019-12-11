How Traveling Inspires Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc’s Music

2.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
3.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
4.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
5.Playing the World’s Largest Flutes
6.How Ukrainian Rapper Alyona Alyona Became a Hip-Hop Sensation
7.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
8.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
9.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
10.The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
11.This Musician Uses Vibrations in the Ground to Sing
12.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
13.Hip-Hop’s Cross-Stitch Gawd
14.A Travel Writer Shares Three Tips to Make Your Next Trip More Rewarding
15.Nick Tunes: Composing the Soundtrack to Your Childhood
16.Rock Out With the Biggest Band on Earth
17.A Family in the Business of Beats
18.No Longer Quiet: Meet the Singer Starting a One-Woman Riot
19.The Man Who Made “Saved By The Bell” Rock
20.Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
21.Making Beats to Save the Environment
22.Shanghai Jazz Gets an Electronica Twist
23.Battle Rap’s First LGBTQ League
24.Dancing for Freedom
25.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
Traveling is a way of life for Aloe Blacc. The singer/songwriter spends at least a quarter of his time on the road. He has traveled to every continent, and regularly finds himself waking up in new cities, but he wouldn’t have it any other way. Blacc feels alive when he is on the move. Being in new surroundings gets his creative juices flowing. In Sopot, Poland, for a music festival, Blacc meanders through the city, allowing his mind to wander. There are times when he gets lonely, or feels sad, but Blacc embraces those emotions. He processes his feelings by writing them down and turning them into songs.
Location
Bitwy pod Płowcami 59, 81-731 Sopot, PolandFull Map
9 videos | 20 min
6 videos | 21 min
10 videos | 30 min
3 videos | 7 min