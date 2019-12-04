The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

2.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
3.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
4.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
5.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
6.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
7.Seoul: Egg Bread
8.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
9.Learning To Dance With Your Demons
10.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
11.Hard Cider the Hard Way
12.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
13.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
14.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
15.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
16.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
17.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
18.The Dark Side of the Coop
19.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
20.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
22.Pretty, Big and Dancing
23.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
24.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
25.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
Nothing beats the sweet and savory soul food combo that is chicken and waffles. But, was it meant for breakfast or dinner? Turns out, for the man credited with the dish's creation: it was both. Joseph T. Wells was a restaurateur in New York City during the Harlem Renaissance, and the chicken and waffles dish for which he became known was the fuel for this American cultural movement.
New York City, New York
