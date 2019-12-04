The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

Nothing beats the sweet and savory soul food combo that is chicken and waffles. But, was it meant for breakfast or dinner? Turns out, for the man credited with the dish's creation: it was both. Joseph T. Wells was a restaurateur in New York City during the Harlem Renaissance, and the chicken and waffles dish for which he became known was the fuel for this American cultural movement.



