The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
1:07

2.Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop

3.
Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
22:07

3.Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record

4.
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
3:02

4.A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50

5.
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
2:25

5.Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat

6.
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
3:10

6.The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera

7.
Seoul: Egg Bread
1:00

7.Seoul: Egg Bread

8.
OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
4:15

8.OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown

9.
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
2:54

9.Learning To Dance With Your Demons

10.
The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
2:32

10.The New York Public Library Has a Human Google

11.
Hard Cider the Hard Way
2:31

11.Hard Cider the Hard Way

12.
The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
2:34

12.The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America

13.
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
1:06

13.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup

14.
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
2:24

14.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

15.
Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
2:11

15.Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade

16.
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
2:45

16.The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance

17.
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
1:43

17.The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old

18.
The Dark Side of the Coop
2:29

18.The Dark Side of the Coop

19.
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
2:14

19.The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate

20.
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
3:04

20.Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn

21.
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
7:32

21.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC

22.
Pretty, Big and Dancing
3:12

22.Pretty, Big and Dancing

23.
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
3:50

23.The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride

24.
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
3:59

24.The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes

25.
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
2:42

25.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

The Soul Food Born of the Harlem Renaissance

Nothing beats the sweet and savory soul food combo that is chicken and waffles. But, was it meant for breakfast or dinner? Turns out, for the man credited with the dish's creation: it was both. Joseph T. Wells was a restaurateur in New York City during the Harlem Renaissance, and the chicken and waffles dish for which he became known was the fuel for this American cultural movement.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

New York City, New York

Full Map
Up Next
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
1:07
Jim’s Shoe Repair: Step Inside New York City’s Oldest Shoe Repair Shop
Up Next
22:07
Across the Ocean in a Work Week: Shattering the Transatlantic Sailing Record
Up Next
3:02
A Michelin-Starred Meal for $1.50
Up Next
2:25
Sunday Best: The Tradition of the Church Hat
Up Next
3:10
The Singer and the Chef: A Friendship Built on Opera
egg bread, seoul, korea, street food, snack, baked
Up Next
1:00
Seoul: Egg Bread
Up Next
4:15
OG Ma Reigns Supreme in Chinatown
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
2:32
The New York Public Library Has a Human Google
Up Next
2:31
Hard Cider the Hard Way
Up Next
2:34
The Warrior Monk Who Brought Kung Fu to America
Up Next
1:06
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
2:11
Where Hoop Dreams Are Handmade
Up Next
2:45
The New York Restaurant Hidden in a Freight Entrance
Up Next
1:43
The Best Female Rock Climber in the World Is 14 Years Old
Up Next
2:29
The Dark Side of the Coop
Up Next
2:14
The Great Thousand Island Dressing Debate
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
7:32
This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
3:50
The Chef Serving Soul Food With Pride
Up Next
3:59
The Parrot Whisperer Can Fix Your Bird Woes
Up Next
2:42
The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment

Related Stories

Up Next
1:14
Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
Up Next
00:54
Mumbai: Bhaji Cone
Up Next
3:12
For These Twins, Distance Is Only Relative
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
1:18
Comanche: A Great Big Film Trailer
Up Next
2:16
Solo No More: Bringing Diversity to Rock Climbing
Up Next
2:34
From Farm to Cloud: Korean Air’s First-Class Secret Ingredients
Up Next
2:32
The Long-Distance Couple Keeping Their Love Alive Through Art
Up Next
3:46
After the Flood: Documenting Resilience in West Virginia
Up Next
2:56
Elevating the Underground: Subway Opera
Up Next
2:32
The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
Up Next
2:47
How to Eat Like a Hindu God
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
1:45
Welcome to Aviation High School
Up Next
2:40
Sailing Solo Around the World … With a Pet Chicken
Up Next
2:03
Meet Manhattan’s Turtle Lady
Up Next
2:46
How This Women's Biker Club is Helping Babies in Need
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
1:51
The Jukebox Repairman
Up Next
2:04
Keeping Slot Car Racing Alive in NYC
Up Next
5:35
TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
Up Next
1:52
Sparking Conversation With Socially-Conscious Nail Art
Up Next
2:20
Fancy Some Chicken Pudding for Dessert?
Up Next
2:35
Dancing With Cerebral Palsy
Up Next
2:37
Lo Mein and Plantains: The Proud History of Cuban-Chinese Food

Recommended Playlists

native american, indians, founders, traditions, native

Celebrating Native American History and Culture

11 videos | 27 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN