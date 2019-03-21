Quantcast
Video
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures

Blending traditional Yoruba chants with soul, electronic, hip-hop and beyond, the French-Cuban, twin-sister duo Ibeyi has created a sound all their own. The daughters of Latin jazz legend Miguel Angá Diaz and French-Venezuelan singer Maya Dagnino, sisters Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé were born into music. Now, as Ibeyi, their boundary-defying sound has caught the attention of music titans like Beyoncé, and is an homage to their mixed cultural heritage and the musical mélange that filled their childhood homes in Havana and Paris.

In this episode of SOUNDWAVE, Naomi and Lisa-Kaindé take us inside the creative process behind “Deathless,” a booming anthem that celebrates the innate power in every one of us.

