An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars

2.
Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space
1:38

2.Turkey At Zero Gravity: What It’s Like To Spend Thanksgiving In Space

3.
L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene
2:09

3.L.A.’s Latin American Ska Scene

4.
The Aerospace Engineer Searching for Life on Other Planets
3:54

4.The Aerospace Engineer Searching for Life on Other Planets

5.
The Planetarium in My Backyard
2:07

5.The Planetarium in My Backyard

6.
The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing
3:08

6.The Life and Death Stakes of Weather in Space | That’s Amazing

7.
An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions
2:40

7.An Astronaut's Cosmic Visions

8.
This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker
2:35

8.This NASA Genius Invented the Super Soaker

9.
These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing
6:55

9.These Young Sisters Sent a Weather Balloon to Space | That’s Amazing

10.
Launching Flowers Into Outer Space
5:05

10.Launching Flowers Into Outer Space

11.
The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits
4:03

11.The Seamstress Behind Apollo 11’s Spacesuits

12.
How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit
11:42

12.How One Man Built His Own Spacesuit

13.
This Is How Your Body Changes In Space
2:00

13.This Is How Your Body Changes In Space

14.
How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut
1:54

14.How The NFL Prepared Me To Be A NASA Astronaut

15.
Please Pass The Space Food
2:01

15.Please Pass The Space Food

16.
Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life
1:37

16.Event Horizon: How Space Changes Your Perspective On Life

17.
Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space
2:00

17.Warning! Warning! Check Your Vitals And React: An Emergency In Space

18.
Coming Home From Another World
2:05

18.Coming Home From Another World

19.
Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space
1:44

19.Contraband Corned Beef: The Sandwich That Snuck into Space

20.
A Love to the Moon and Back
3:35

20.A Love to the Moon and Back

21.
The Puppeteer Behind ‘Star Wars’
3:13

21.The Puppeteer Behind ‘Star Wars’

22.
The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India
3:07

22.The Best Stargazing Is at the Northern Tip of India

23.
Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries
3:33

23.Living Beyond the Gender Binary for Centuries

24.
Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian
3:29

24.Venezuela’s Eagle Guardian

25.
The Last Steps | Trailer
1:00

25.The Last Steps | Trailer

An Ex-NASA Astronaut’s Plan to Speed Up the Journey to Mars

Franklin Chang Díaz is a pioneer. As a child, he dreamed of going into space. As an adult, he made his wish come true. Diaz was the first naturalized U.S. citizen from Latin America to become an astronaut. After making seven trips into space, the MIT-educated Díaz retired from NASA and set his sights on speeding up the journey to Mars. A trip using chemical-powered rockets takes nine months—Díaz has developed a plasma-propelled engine that he says will cut the journey down to just over one month. We visit Ad Astra Rocket Company in Webster, Texas, to see the project Díaz has been working on for 40 years.

Location

Webster, Texas

Full Map
