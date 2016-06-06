GBSLogoWithName
Video
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon

Jeita Grotto is the largest cave in Lebanon and the main water source for Beirut. While only a small portion of it is open to the public, a select group gets to explore its mysterious depths. Founded in 1951, the Spéléo Club du Liban is the oldest caving club in the Middle East. Every week, the club gets together to seek out and map new areas. This might just be the coolest club in the country.

Location

Valley of the Dog River, شارع كسروان، Beirut, Lebanon

