Spicy Food From Around the World

Think spice makes everything better? Well, you’re right. We’re turning up the heat with our spicy food world tour. We asked seven people in seven countries to show us the foods that make them salivate and sweat. On the menu is dakdoritang in Seoul (a hot soup spiced with gochugaru), jambalaya in Houston (check out the cayenne in that one), and maboke in the Congo (it gets its fiery flavor from red Scotch bonnet peppers). And, what should you do when you can’t handle the heat? Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky tests out different hacks to ease the burn—like sugar, chocolate, and even vodka.