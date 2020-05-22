Spicy Food From Around the World

2.Fighting Food Waste in Los Angeles
3.The Great Bagel Rivalry
4.Stop and Smell the (Fried) Flowers of Thailand
5.How People Take Their Tea Around the World
6.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
7.Making Cheese Around the World, from Sardinia to Serbia
8.The Truffle Kingpin of New York City
9.This Mega Kitchen Serves 40,000 People Each Day (for Free)
10.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
11.How Coronavirus Has Changed Lives Around the World
12.Dare to Eat the Philippines’ Delectable Woodworms
13.Trying Taiwan’s $321 Bowl of Beef Noodle Soup
14.These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
15.He Dives Into Ovens to Bake Bread
16.This Snack Is Flaming Hot
17.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
18.Making Mammoth Meals With the Zoo Chef
19.These Are the World’s Priciest Potatoes
20.Vienna’s Veggie Orchestra Literally Plays with Food
21.Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
22.A Hot Dog Is Not a Sandwich. A Burrito Is.
23.I Can’t Taste Anything
24.Behold the Glory of the Garbage Plate
25.What Love Looks Like Around the World
Think spice makes everything better? Well, you’re right. We’re turning up the heat with our spicy food world tour. We asked seven people in seven countries to show us the foods that make them salivate and sweat. On the menu is dakdoritang in Seoul (a hot soup spiced with gochugaru), jambalaya in Houston (check out the cayenne in that one), and maboke in the Congo (it gets its fiery flavor from red Scotch bonnet peppers). And, what should you do when you can’t handle the heat? Great Big Story senior producer Beryl Shereshewsky tests out different hacks to ease the burn—like sugar, chocolate, and even vodka.
──────────────────────────────────────────
Seoul, South Korea
Dakdoritang
Korean cuisine incorporates a lot of gochugaru, which are red pepper flakes with a little bit of sweetness. The paste version is known as gochujang, and is a mainstay in Korean cooking. Go Hyesook incorporates both to make dakdoritang, which uses chicken as a main ingredient that is cut and made into soup.
──────────────────────────────────────────
Kingston, Jamaica
Jerk chicken
A lot of Jamaican food finds its heat in Scotch bonnet peppers. They come in four colors—red, yellow green, and purple. And don’t be fooled by purple’s pretty exterior—it’s the spiciest of the bunch. Brittany Blackwood uses the peppers to cook an authentic Jamaican jerk chicken, which she called “smoked chicken times 100.”
──────────────────────────────────────────
Selangor, Malaysia
Sarawak laksa
Aubrey uses a spicy chili cultivated in Sarawak to make his Sarawak laksa. He says this specific chili is exceptionally spicy, even those who can take their spice might find it too much to handle. But the proper amount makes his Sarawak laksa all the tastier.
──────────────────────────────────────────
Hyderabad, India
Hyderabadi dum biryani
Ajay Manthena’s Hyderabadi dum biryani uses a spice from Guntur, famous for being a red chili hub. Ajay describes the flavor of the biryani like “having firecrackers in your mouth.”
──────────────────────────────────────────
Bangkok, Thailand
Kaeng tai pla
Phattharawut Thiangtong says that chilies are a part of every Thai person’s life. “I don’t think Thais can live without chili,” he says. “Wherever they go, they take chilies with them.”
For his kaeng tai pla, a dish local to the south of Thailand, he uses a variety of ingredients including chili paste, vegetables, tamarind sauce, sugar, black pepper, and fish belly.
──────────────────────────────────────────
Kinshasa, Congo
Maboke
Maman Angèle has her own garden full of spices for cooking. She uses a lot of Congo peppers, native to the Équateur province, while making her maboke—grilled fish in banana leaves.
──────────────────────────────────────────
Houston, Texas
Jambalaya
Brett Hebert knows that spice makes food delicious, but only when you use the right amount. It is important for him to not let the cayenne overpower the other ingredients in his jambalaya. Each element—like the shrimp, crab, and andouille sausage—needs to be able to stand out on its own. The cayenne should just help enhance the flavors.
23 videos | 67 min
9 videos | 28 min
10 videos | 30 min
2 videos | 9 min