In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
2:45

2.Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack

3.
Singing the Tokyo Blues
3:07

3.Singing the Tokyo Blues

4.
Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties
2:28

4.Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties

5.
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
3:06

5.The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand

6.
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
2:54

6.Learning To Dance With Your Demons

7.
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
2:38

7.Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea

8.
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
1:46

8.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success

9.
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
1:39

9.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa

10.
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
1:35

10.Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny

11.
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
3:43

11.How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth

12.
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
2:57

12.A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo

13.
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
2:34

13.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan

14.
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
2:24

14.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

15.
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
2:54

15.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea

16.
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
2:42

16.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods

17.
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
1:56

17.The Mystery of Rabbit Island

18.
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
5:13

18.Aging With Grace in the Bronx

19.
Finding Peace and Unity on the Softball Field
3:17

19.Finding Peace and Unity on the Softball Field

20.
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
2:41

20.Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor

21.
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
2:42

21.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture

22.
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
2:24

22.Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60

23.
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
3:40

23.Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness

24.
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
2:36

24.A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine

25.
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive
3:17

25.More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive

In Japan, Seniors Step Up to Bat

Patrick Davison is striking out stereotypes about old age in “Balloon Elderly,” a documentary about a slow-pitch softball team in Hongodai, Japan, made up mostly of men over 70. In Davison’s mind, these men embody the definition of the Japanese word ikigai, which roughly translates to “reason for being.”

“I was inspired by this idea and how the Balloon Elderly found some of their ikigai in the friendship and camaraderie of the team and in the game of softball,” he says. “They liked winning as much as anyone, but it didn’t seem to be their main motivation. They truly cared about each other, and they tried to make the team a place where everyone was supported through the struggles of aging.”

Davison, director of documentary projects and professor of visual communication at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, shot “Balloon Elderly” while he was in Japan as a Fulbright Scholar. He chronicles a season on the field with the Balloon Elderly, following the team through the final round of the Hinohara Tournament.

He spends time with the players off the field, too, delving into their personal lives. “That was probably the biggest challenge—getting beyond societal barriers to reveal deeper stories,” Davison says. “In Japan, the society is very, very close-knit and getting access beyond the surface level is really, really difficult. It’s not that they distrust or dislike you. It’s just not something that’s done. It’s not societally accepted to ask to spend time with someone who is caring for their wife who has Alzheimer’s.”

Still, the filmmaker gets his subjects to open up, adding a layer of poignancy to “Balloon Elderly.” One of the players, 79-year-old Yoshio Wada, talks about the death of his wife and his desire to live to 100. Another member of the team, Kinsaku Okabe, 83, reveals health issues and wishes he could quit working to focus on softball.

Davison’s wife, Emiko, was instrumental in helping him develop a trusting relationship with these men so they felt comfortable talking. A native of Japan, she was the film’s translator and fixer. “We got married there in ’88, and we’ve traveled to Japan a number of times. Our kids are half Japanese, and her parents would come to visit. So I’ve been exposed to the culture, but I don’t know the culture really deeply like she does. Even in interviews, I would come at it from an American perspective, and she would help me understand the nuances of the answers,” says Davison, adding, “It’s not really my film. I’d say it’s our film because we did it together. It was a team effort.”



When we’re not making films, we’re watching them. Introducing “Great Big Spotlight,” Great Big Story’s latest series highlighting our favorite documentaries from some of the best filmmaking talent out there. First up is Pat Davison’s “Balloon Elderly.” Watch more from Davison at his website, and learn more about his latest film, “A Hello Story.”

Profiles
Sports & Action

Location

Hongodai, Japan

Full Map
Up Next
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
Up Next
2:45
Takoyaki is Japan’s Perfect Late-Night Snack
Up Next
3:07
Singing the Tokyo Blues
global warming, change, japan, office workers, cool
Up Next
2:28
Why Japan’s Businesspeople Stopped Wearing Suits and Ties
sea salt, harvest, japan, handmade
Up Next
3:06
The Japanese Technique for Harvesting Sea Salt by Hand
Up Next
2:54
Learning To Dance With Your Demons
Up Next
2:38
Aging Wine at the Bottom of the Sea
Up Next
1:46
How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
Up Next
1:39
Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
Up Next
1:35
Embrace Your Inner Child at Japan's Site of Reversible Destiny
Up Next
3:43
How Sustainability Is Bringing Architecture Back Down to Earth
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
2:34
Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
2:42
Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
Up Next
1:56
The Mystery of Rabbit Island
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
3:17
Finding Peace and Unity on the Softball Field
Up Next
2:41
Blowing Up Stereotypes With a Chemistry Professor
Up Next
2:42
Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
Up Next
2:24
Hip-Hop Dancing at Age 60
Up Next
3:40
Stranded in Japan, An Unforgettable Act of Kindness
Up Next
2:36
A Homemade Meal ... From a Vending Machine
Up Next
3:17
More than Murals: The Artist Keeping Japan’s Bathhouse Art Alive

Related Stories

Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:01
The School Where Samurai Learn the Trade
Up Next
3:58
The Last Master Scissor Craftsman in Japan
Up Next
2:50
Creating Exquisite Kimonos Dipped in Mud
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
2:35
Your Kombucha Isn’t Actually Kombucha
Up Next
3:34
The Man Who Was Godzilla
Up Next
2:42
The Chicken and the Egg: Mastering Japan’s Original Comfort Food
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
2:34
Japan’s Radiant Delicacy
Up Next
2:49
Blink and You Crush It: The Fast and Furious World of Robot Sumo
Up Next
3:11
Building the World’s Largest Robot
Up Next
2:21
55 Generations of Sake: One Family's Sacred Art
Up Next
2:47
How the Japanese Craft the World’s Hardest Food
Up Next
3:03
The Wasabi You Eat Probably Isn’t Wasabi
Up Next
2:59
The Brothers Revolutionizing Japanese Jazz
Up Next
2:48
How-Slow-Can-You-Go Horse Racing in Hokkaido
Up Next
3:20
Painting Fields of Dreams
Up Next
1:12
Find Yourself With The Dance Of Darkness
Up Next
2:28
Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
2:21
Stilt Fishing in Sri Lanka
Up Next
3:13
The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience

Recommended Playlists

Reaching Out For The Stars

10 videos | 30 min

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

Move & Improve

7 videos | 16 min

Stories to Noodle Over

13 videos | 31 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
6:37
The Mad Genius Behind Chuck E. Cheese’s
Up Next
2:51
Snowboarding Without the Snow
Up Next
3:54
No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
2:32
Transitioning To Freedom
Up Next
1:06
The Technicolor Hair Salon Helping Everyone Shine Bright
Up Next
4:13
Eradicating Transphobia, One Nail at a Time
Up Next
4:55
This Transgender Ballerina Is Raising the Bar
Up Next
2:41
A Shark Attack Survivor Jumps Back in the Water
Up Next
2:51
How an Act of Hatred United a Texas Community
Up Next
4:37
Art as a Protective Second Skin
Up Next
3:29
"What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
Up Next
25:12
Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Up Next
9:16
The Twins Blending Beats and Cultures
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:39
Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
Up Next
2:38
She Sings the Blues: Jamming With the Legendary Beverly Watkins
Up Next
4:13
The Genius That Launched Bob Marley Pioneers New Sounds in the Digital Age
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:14
Need a Pedicure? Ask These Prisoners
Up Next
1:06
The Future of Fashion
Up Next
2:36
Move and Groove to Colombia’s Music Sensation
Up Next
4:51
Finding a Second Life on a Camel Farm
Up Next
2:09
This Town Has No Doors, No Locks and No Crime
Up Next
3:48
With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN