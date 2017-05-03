Spying on Wildlife With Animal Robots

2.Sprinting For Survival: The African Cheetah
3.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
4.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
5.A Colorful Eagle With an Uncertain Future
6.Hello Bright Eyes! Meet the Burrowing Owl
7.This Brightly-Colored Parrot Once Roamed American Skies
8.X-Men of the Ocean: The Uncanny Lined Seahorse
9.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
10.How Puffins Have Divided This Canadian Town
11.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
12.Lighting Up Code
13.Still Hanging On: The Cotton-Top Tamarin Fights for Survival
14.This Bird Came Back From Extinction
15.An Ancient Survivor, The Aldabra Tortoise Keeps Fighting
16.Back from the Brink: The North American River Otter
17.Red-Faced, Hairless and Handsome: Meet the Bald Uakari Monkey
18.The Patagonian Mara Is a Rodent on the Run
19.These Skinks Are on the Brink of Extinction
20.Bread of the Earth: Baking with Lava
21.A Cat Video Worth Watching
22.The Blanding’s Turtle Keeps a Low Profile to Survive
23.Building a Prosthetic Arm With Lego
24.In France, This Chapel Rises From a Volcano
25.One Step at a Time: The First Elephant Prosthetics
How do you record the most intimate moments in the animal kingdom? If you’re a clever English bloke, you build lookalike “spy creatures.” Filmmaker John Downer has spent much of his life capturing footage of wildlife, but it wasn’t until he and his team created robotic animals with built-in spy cameras that he was able to record rare footage of animal behavior in the wild, essentially from the perspective of the animal. Step inside his workshop to see how his mechanical menagerie spies on nature’s actors.
Location
Bristol, UKFull Map
15 videos | 45 min
7 videos | 19 min
5 videos | 10 min
8 videos | 16 min