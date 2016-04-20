Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas

The town of Dambulla in Sri Lanka is home to the largest cave complex in the country. With a labyrinth containing over 80 documented caves, five in particular stand out from the rest. Unlike the others, these five have been converted into sprawling temples where visitors can view golden statues, depictions of Buddha and over 1,500 different paintings. The temple caves have been around for 22 centuries; thanks to conservation efforts, they will be around for many more to come.

This Great Big Story was made possible by Sri Lanka Tourism.