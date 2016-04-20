Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

Jami Ul-Alfar, known locally as “the red mosque,” is a sight to behold. Outfitted with a distinctive red-and-white pattern, the mosque is one of Sri Lanka’s great architectural wonders, attracting worshippers and tourists alike. First commissioned in 1908, the structure was influenced by Indo-Saracenic architecture, a hybrid of Indian and Islamic styles. Today, the mosque has become the primary place of worship for Sri Lankan Muslims, capable of accommodating over 10,000 worshippers across its six floors.



