Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

Jami Ul-Alfar, known locally as “the red mosque,” is a sight to behold. Outfitted with a distinctive red-and-white pattern, the mosque is one of Sri Lanka’s great architectural wonders, attracting worshippers and tourists alike. First commissioned in 1908, the structure was influenced by Indo-Saracenic architecture, a hybrid of Indian and Islamic styles. Today, the mosque has become the primary place of worship for Sri Lankan Muslims, capable of accommodating over 10,000 worshippers across its six floors.

Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Sri Lanka and check out the best hotels in Sri Lanka, too!

Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue.

Culture
Adventures

Location

Colombo, Sri Lanka

