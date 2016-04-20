Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

2.Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
3.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
4.Making Adventure Accessible to All
5.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
6.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
7.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
8.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
9.Germany's Oasis for Humanity
10.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
11.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
12.China’s City of Canals
13.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
14.Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
15.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
16.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
17.The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
18.Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
19.Preparing Ramadan Iftar Meals Around the World
20.Breaking Fast in Iran
21.Breaking Fast in Tunisia
22.The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
23.Breaking Fast in Istanbul
24.Breaking Fast in Russia
25.The Lone Man Building a Cathedral By Hand
Jami Ul-Alfar, known locally as “the red mosque,” is a sight to behold. Outfitted with a distinctive red-and-white pattern, the mosque is one of Sri Lanka’s great architectural wonders, attracting worshippers and tourists alike. First commissioned in 1908, the structure was influenced by Indo-Saracenic architecture, a hybrid of Indian and Islamic styles. Today, the mosque has become the primary place of worship for Sri Lankan Muslims, capable of accommodating over 10,000 worshippers across its six floors.
Ready to explore everything in this video for yourself? Find the best price for a flight to Sri Lanka and check out the best hotels in Sri Lanka, too!
Note that if you purchase a product we recommend, Great Big Story may receive revenue. Everybody wins!
Location
Colombo, Sri LankaFull Map
4 videos | 12 min
4 videos | 12 min
8 videos | 23 min
2 videos | 5 min