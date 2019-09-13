China’s Architectural Wonder Has Been Standing for 700 Years

2.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
3.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
4.Lighting Up the Sky With Chinese Lanterns
5.The Model Shipbuilder Carrying on Macao’s Proud Seafaring Tradition
6.Decked Out in Wedding Silver
7.Where the Best Butlers Learn the Trade
8.The Secret Behind the World’s Best Green Tea
9.Passing Down Ancient Stories Through Song
10.The Chili Cutters of China
11.The Disappearing Art of Fore-Edge Paintings
12.China’s Rich Tradition of Embroidering
13.Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
14.China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
15.Canada’s Japanese-Style Hot Dogs
16.Showering in Molten Iron
17.For the Birds, By the People: The Artist Building Human-Sized Nests
18.Frozen By Fear: What It Feels Like to Get Smacked by Stage Fright
19.Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
20.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
21.When Gourmet Gives Back: Creating A Food Scene In Bolivia
22.Keeping the Oven Burning for 293 Years
23.Meet the Jockey Making History
24.Breaking Fast in England
25.Meet the Argentine King of Gypsy Jazz
The Guanyin Pavilion was built to last. And last. And last. This temple has sat atop a large reef rock in the middle of China’s Yangtze River in Ezhou for 700 years. When the water rises and covers the foundation, it looks like the structure is floating. Also known as the Goddess of Mercy Pavilion, the temple isn’t open to the public nowadays. But we’ve captured a glorious bird’s eye view of this historical treasure, holding its own against the swirling current.
Location
Ezhou City, ChinaFull Map
10 videos | 25 min
9 videos | 23 min
4 videos | 12 min
7 videos | 21 min