GBSLogoWithName
Video
The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race

Andrew Lakeman was an up-and-coming jockey when his horse clipped heels in a race at Belmont Park and fell on him. He suffered countless injuries and ended up paralyzed from the waist down. But instead of quitting, Lakeman got a trainer's license, bought a horse and became a racehorse trainer. That is resilience personified.

Location

Elmont, NY, USA

Full Map
