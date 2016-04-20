The Paralyzed Jockey Who’s Still in the Race

2.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
3.Get Pulled on Skis by a Horse (Seriously)
4.The Seal Whisperers and the Seals Who Love Them
5.Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
6.Keeping Hawaii’s Slack Key Guitar Music Alive
7.Riding (Horses) for Compton
8.The Endurance Horse Rider of Dubai
9.The Last of the French Cowboys
10.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
11.A Blind Horse and His Best Friend
12.A Modern Day Warrior: Mastering Mounted Archery
13.The Fitness Model Without a Pulse
14.Meet the Jockey Making History
15.The Last Carousel Craftsmen
16.The Concrete Cowboys of Philadelphia
17.Riding Silk: Swimming with Horses in Jamaica
18.This Magnificent Library Holds Treasured Irish History
19.Hip-Hop’s Gold Mother
20.Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
21.The Most Exclusive NYC Dining Experience Is at This Guy’s Apartment
22.One Cup of Coffee and a Thousand Thank You’s
23.Fighting Fires, Doing Time: The Women’s Inmate Firefighting Crew
24.This Is the Only Shelter for Refugees in NYC
25.Choreographer Kathryn Burns Finds the Funny in Dance
Andrew Lakeman was an up-and-coming jockey when his horse clipped heels in a race at Belmont Park and fell on him. He suffered countless injuries and ended up paralyzed from the waist down. But instead of quitting, Lakeman got a trainer's license, bought a horse and became a racehorse trainer. That is resilience personified.
