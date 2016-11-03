The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy

Quantcast
Great Big Story
Back to
CNN Logo
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
podcast
series
playlists
channels
guides
Great Big Story
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
4:15

2.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections

3.
Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
2:20

3.Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition

4.
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
2:24

4.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience

5.
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
2:51

5.The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World

6.
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
2:39

6.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years

7.
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
2:09

7.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes

8.
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
2:34

8.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft

9.
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
7:31

9.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans

10.
Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag
2:48

10.Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag

11.
Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain
4:34

11.Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain

12.
Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
3:54

12.Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries

13.
Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
2:42

13.Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition

14.
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
2:17

14.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?

15.
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
2:59

15.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection

16.
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
2:26

16.Fighting Hunger With Knowledge

17.
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
2:24

17.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!

18.
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
2:34

18.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream

19.
Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
4:03

19.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation

20.
Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
3:21

20.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy

21.
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
2:57

21.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper

22.
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
1:52

22.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand

23.
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
1:06

23.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup

24.
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
3:33

24.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting

25.
Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
3:05

25.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry

The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy

The art of stepping—choreographed stomping and clapping—has been practiced by historically black fraternities and sororities for decades. It's a performance of skill and precision. And every year at North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming On Earth,” Greek organizations hit the stage to compete for a coveted title. The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma have won the step show 11 years in a row. This year, as pressure to maintain their legacy mounts, step master Byron Hannah tries to lead his brothers to another victory.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins
Up Next
Up Next
4:15
In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
Up Next
2:20
Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
Up Next
2:24
Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
Up Next
2:51
The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
Up Next
2:39
In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
Up Next
2:09
How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
Up Next
2:34
Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
Up Next
7:31
Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
Up Next
2:48
Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag
Up Next
4:34
Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain
Up Next
3:54
Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
Up Next
2:42
Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
Up Next
2:17
Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:26
Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
Up Next
2:24
This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
Up Next
2:34
Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
cherokee, trail, hiking, native american
Up Next
4:03
Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
Up Next
3:21
Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
Up Next
2:57
France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
Up Next
1:52
The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
Up Next
1:06
This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
Up Next
3:33
France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
Fan Zheng’an learned the ancient art of shadow puppetry as a child. He’s still at it nearly 70 years later.
Up Next
3:05
Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry

Related Stories

Up Next
2:58
The Swiss Art of Papercutting
Up Next
2:32
The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers
Up Next
2:10
The Handmade Art of Tarot Cards
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
2:23
This Is the Price You Pay for Good Incense in Hong Kong
Up Next
2:37
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea
Up Next
3:45
It’s Called Hurling, It’s Irish and It’s the Fastest Game On Grass
Up Next
2:52
Keeping the Flame Alight With the Last of the Lampists
Up Next
2:00
The Silent Film Star Who Invented the Turn Signal
Up Next
3:50
This Book Has Served Up Delicious Fare for Centuries
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
2:55
Big Truck + Low Bridge = Satisfying Schadenfreude
Up Next
2:25
Like Volleyball With Your Feet: The Korean Sport of Jokgu
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
2:47
Ancient Ink Reborn: Revitalizing Traditional Inuit Tattooing
Up Next
02:37
The First Family of Custom Coffins
Up Next
2:45
The Subtle Art of Emography
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:33
Georgian Dancers Push Their Physical Limits for Tradition
Up Next
2:28
Spouts of Fury: When Tea and Kung Fu Collide
Up Next
2:30
In Korea, Angling the Old-Fashioned Way
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
3:29
Finding Balance in Korean Sword Making
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World

Recommended Playlists

Skilled Artisans Making Stuff by Hand

23 videos | 67 min

All in Motion

2 videos | 8 min

Gute Reise

4 videos | 10 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
The Castle That Melts
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
Across
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
about uspressjobsadvertisersbranded contenttermsad choicescontactprivacy policy
DO NOT SELL MY INFO
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.