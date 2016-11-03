The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy

2.In the Age of Tinder, Ireland’s Matchmaker Still Makes Love Connections
3.Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
4.Kimchi: A Story of Love and Patience
5.The Oldest Tattooing Family in the World
6.In Belgium, Shrimping on Horseback for 700 Years
7.How the Rainbow Pride Flag Earned Its (Colorful) Stripes
8.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
9.Behold the Unmatched Passion of Korean Baseball Fans
10.Thank ‘Star Wars’ For Laser Tag
11.Ascending South Korea’s Most Respected Mountain
12.Visiting One of the World’s Last Bell Foundries
13.Drinking Chai in Clay Cups Is Kolkata’s Ancient Tea-Drinking Tradition
14.Why Is the ‘Mona Lisa’ So Famous?
15.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
16.Fighting Hunger With Knowledge
17.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
18.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
19.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
20.Searching for Sacred Fruit in Italy
21.France’s Age-Old Tradition of Hand Making Paper
22.The World’s Rarest Pasta Is Made Entirely by Hand
23.This Is the World’s Most Iconic Coffee Cup
24.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
25.Preserving the Ancient Art of Shadow Puppetry
The art of stepping—choreographed stomping and clapping—has been practiced by historically black fraternities and sororities for decades. It's a performance of skill and precision. And every year at North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming On Earth,” Greek organizations hit the stage to compete for a coveted title. The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma have won the step show 11 years in a row. This year, as pressure to maintain their legacy mounts, step master Byron Hannah tries to lead his brothers to another victory.
This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.
23 videos | 67 min
2 videos | 8 min
4 videos | 10 min
1 video | 7 min