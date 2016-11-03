The Step Team Building an Unbeatable Legacy

The art of stepping—choreographed stomping and clapping—has been practiced by historically black fraternities and sororities for decades. It's a performance of skill and precision. And every year at North Carolina A&T's “Greatest Homecoming On Earth,” Greek organizations hit the stage to compete for a coveted title. The brothers of Phi Beta Sigma have won the step show 11 years in a row. This year, as pressure to maintain their legacy mounts, step master Byron Hannah tries to lead his brothers to another victory.



