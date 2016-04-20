Quantcast
Great Big Story
Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

While American teens in the '80s were obsessing over Pac-Man and Donkey Kong, their Soviet counterparts were playing arcade games meant to prepare them for war. At the time, video games weren't easily accessible in the Soviet Union. So the government fashioned them from refrigerators and calculators with the goal of training young Soviets for combat. St. Petersburg resident Alexander Stakhanov remembers those games fondly. So he did what any nostalgic gamer would do—he opened the Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines.

Location

St Petersburg, Russia

Full Map
