Step into This Soviet Arcade Time Machine

2.The Story Behind the Worst Video Game of All Time
3.Meet the Man Who Settled Catan
4.Changing the Game for Women in Esports
5.‘Finish Him!’: Meet the Voice Behind ‘Mortal Kombat’
6.Meet the Intern Who Wrote Solitaire for Microsoft
7.For Black Military Servicewomen, a Friend on the Outside
8.Playing for Laughs at London’s Wackiest Arcade
9.How ‘Green Screen Grandma’ Made a Splash on YouTube
10.This Is What Happens When Parents Play Video Games with Their Kids
11.The Rise of Nintendo’s Original Gaming Master
12.The Gunslingin’ Greatness of ‘Mad Dog McCree’
13.The Hunt for ‘The Hobbit’s’ Missing Hero
14.How Mario Got His Mustache (and His Name!)
15.TriForce: Taking on the Final Boss
16.TriForce: The Training Ground for Gaming Legends
17.TriForce: The Path to Gaming Glory
18.Russian Generals Loved Clear Cola
19.Lines in the Sand: When the Beach Becomes a Canvas
20.Where Veteran Horses Retire After They’ve Served
21.In Montreal, Teaching Empathy With Video Games
22.The Gaming Grind: Life as a Big Shot Gamer
23.Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
24.Stuff Your Mouth Full of Grapes: How the World Rings In the New Year
25.The Soviet Past of Tetris
While American teens in the '80s were obsessing over Pac-Man and Donkey Kong, their Soviet counterparts were playing arcade games meant to prepare them for war. At the time, video games weren't easily accessible in the Soviet Union. So the government fashioned them from refrigerators and calculators with the goal of training young Soviets for combat. St. Petersburg resident Alexander Stakhanov remembers those games fondly. So he did what any nostalgic gamer would do—he opened the Museum of Soviet Arcade Machines.
