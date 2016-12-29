Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
3:37

2.‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’

3.
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
2:51

3.In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites

4.
How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
4:40

4.How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time

5.
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
2:39

5.The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes

6.
Love and Monsters
2:42

6.Love and Monsters

7.
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
2:35

7.Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name

8.
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
3:14

8.So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'

9.
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
2:11

9.The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins

10.
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
2:35

10.Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History

11.
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
2:20

11.The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love

12.
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
2:39

12.How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers

13.
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
2:41

13.The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor

14.
Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
4:06

14.Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing

15.
Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
2:35

15.Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair

16.
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
2:28

16.The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask

17.
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
2:41

17.The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality

18.
Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
2:23

18.Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor

19.
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
2:45

19.Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit

20.
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
3:05

20.Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'

21.
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
2:19

21.Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet

22.
Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
2:52

22.Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms

23.
"What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
3:29

23."What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"

24.
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
3:20

24.One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love

25.
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight
3:20

25.Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight

Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years

After almost a century on the ice, the world’s oldest hockey player has no intention of slowing down. Mark Sertich lives in Minnesota and—at 95 years old—plays hockey several times a week in a league consisting mostly of young firefighters. And while he’s been skating for about 85 years and often scores more goals per game than any other player, Sertich insists that he only really got serious about hockey at 80.

Location

Duluth, MN, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
3:37
‘Move It, Football Head!’: Secrets From the Creator of ‘Hey Arnold!’
Up Next
2:51
In Guatemala, Connecting With Spirits Through Giant Homemade Kites
Up Next
4:40
How a Somali Refugee Is Creating Community in Minnesota, One Dinner at a Time
Up Next
2:39
The Magic Wheelchairs That Turn Kids Into Superheroes
Up Next
2:42
Love and Monsters
Up Next
2:35
Welcome to The Town With 58 Letters on Its Name
Up Next
3:14
So Funny, He'll Give You 'Goosebumps'
Up Next
2:11
The Peculiar World of Dental Manikins
Up Next
2:35
Civil War Tails: 5,000 Mini Cats Recreate American History
Up Next
2:20
The Bearded Dame and Her Lessons on Self Love
Up Next
2:39
How a Father-Son Duo Turns Trash Into Transformers
Up Next
2:41
The Renowned Opera Singer Who Moonlights as a Janitor
Up Next
4:06
Calling Turns in the High-Stakes World of Rally Racing
Up Next
2:35
Untangling the Roots of Dominican Hair
Up Next
2:28
The Man Behind the (Freakily, Disturbingly Realistic) Mask
Up Next
2:41
The Studio Making K-Pop Dreams a Reality
Up Next
2:23
Losing His Hair Made Him a Better Actor
Up Next
2:45
Eco-Friendly DIY Homes Fit for a Hobbit
Up Next
3:05
Meet the Voice Behind 'It’s-a Me, Mario!'
Up Next
2:19
Hip-Hop En Pointe: The Rhythm and Beat of Hiplet
Up Next
2:52
Reclaiming Coal Country: From Abandoned Mines to Organic Farms
Up Next
3:29
"What Better Way to Die: Having Fun"
Up Next
3:20
One Husband’s Tribute to a Timeless Love
Up Next
3:20
Dancing Without Sound, Performing Without Sight

Related Stories

Up Next
2:31
All Aboard the Lifeline Express
Up Next
3:01
That Time Jimi Hendrix Opened for The Monkees
Up Next
2:34
Posing for Inner Peace: The Yogi Practicing Body Acceptance
Up Next
1:33
How One Man Escaped Death to Invent the Saxophone
Up Next
2:22
How a Doctor Without Legs Treats Patients in Her Mountain Village
Up Next
3:02
How This Couple Managed to Farm in Northern Minnesota
Up Next
2:52
Cerebral Palsy Can't Stop This Bodybuilder
Up Next
2:31
This Indoor Skydiver Dances on Air
Up Next
2:15
The Olympic Gold Medalist Working to End Drowning
Up Next
2:50
Whose Body Is a Beach Body Anyway?
Up Next
2:06
Dub Master Med: Meet the French Voice of Eddie Murphy
Up Next
2:27
Making Her Own Waves: The Woman Revolutionizing Big Wave Surfing
Up Next
3:04
Green With Happiness: Meet the Jolly Green Lady of Brooklyn
Up Next
3:30
Back in the Saddle: A Paralyzed Rider's Mission to Become World Champion
Up Next
3:12
Pretty, Big and Dancing
Up Next
2:41
‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
Up Next
2:19
The Good Cemeterian: Restoring Veterans’ Tombstones
Up Next
3:15
All Hands On Deck—Dealing Aces With the Kings of Cardistry
Up Next
1:52
How Marilyn Monroe Inspired the Creation of ‘Twin Peaks’
Up Next
2:47
God Save the Queen(’s Rehearsal Double)
Up Next
2:00
With $100K in Student Debt, He’s Helping Others Avoid It
Up Next
5:10
How a News Anchor Broke the Mold and Found Her Voice
Up Next
3:00
Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
Up Next
2:36
The Rugged Training Methods of Fiji’s Best Rugby Players
Up Next
3:46
Talking Fast With a Record-Setting Speed Talker

Recommended Playlists

Cat Tales

8 videos | 16 min

The Psychology of Performance

2 videos | 2 min

Camilla Belle: House of Hope

1 video | 7 min

The Climate for Change

2 videos | 6 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN