Power Play: On the Ice for 85 Years

After almost a century on the ice, the world’s oldest hockey player has no intention of slowing down. Mark Sertich lives in Minnesota and—at 95 years old—plays hockey several times a week in a league consisting mostly of young firefighters. And while he’s been skating for about 85 years and often scores more goals per game than any other player, Sertich insists that he only really got serious about hockey at 80.