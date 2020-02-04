This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt

2.Turkey’s Ancient Art of Painting on Water
3.The Extreme Bike Brothers | That's Amazing
4.The Surprising Origin of Dippin’ Dots
5.Yunnan’s Pounded Potatoes Are Stretchy and Starchy
6.Keeping Classic Sneakers Fresh With Chicago’s Teen Cobbler
7.The Last Remaining Monument of the Ottoman Empire in Turkey
8.Rescuing Cats From Super Tall Trees
9.Passing on Her Strength: Pumping Iron With Kenya’s Strongest Women
10.This Family’s a Real Circus
11.Exploring the Mysterious Origins of the Mediterranean’s Maiden’s Castle
12.A Family of Marionette Makers
13.This Turkish Language Isn’t Spoken, It’s Whistled
14.The World’s Longest Thank You Note
15.With 11 Kids, This Cincinnati Couple Has a Lot of Love in Their Lives
16.Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
17.In This Class You Eat Ice Cream
18.A Life Cut Short Fuels a Movement
19.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
20.Building a Chinatown for the Next Generation
21.If Mikey Likes It, You Know It’s Delicious
22.This Thanksgiving, Pass the Tofurky!
23.Coffee in Turkey
24.A Family Affair: Truly Revisiting the Dead
25.Oaxaca: Prickly Pear Ice Cream
Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmaraş is Turkey’s undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What’s so special about Turkish ice cream? It’s stretchy, it’s sticky, oh, and it doesn’t melt.
