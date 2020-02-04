This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt

Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmaraş is Turkey’s undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What’s so special about Turkish ice cream? It’s stretchy, it’s sticky, oh, and it doesn’t melt.



