Great Big Story
Video
This Stretchy Turkish Ice Cream Doesn’t Melt

Ankara might be the capital city, but Kahramanmaraş is Turkey’s undisputed ice cream capital. Atilla Kanbur is the fourth generation in his family to make delicious Turkish ice cream, churning out 5 tons of the sweet stuff a day. What’s so special about Turkish ice cream? It’s stretchy, it’s sticky, oh, and it doesn’t melt.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins

Location

Kahramanmaraş, Turkey

By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.