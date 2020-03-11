Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone

Erica Blue’s family couldn’t afford to send her to overnight summer camp. Then a friend paid for her to go the summer between sixth and seventh grades. The experience was transformational. “It changed my perspective on life,” she says. So much so that today, Blue is the CEO of Austin Sunshine Camps. The organization makes summer camp—and all the swimming, s’mores and new friends that go along with it—possible for kids from low-income families in central Texas as well as those in foster care. The camp is completely funded by donations and relies heavily on the generosity of others to help kids have the summer fun they deserve.

Find out more information about Austin Sunshine Camps right here.

