Austin’s Sunshine Camp Makes Summer Fun for Everyone

2.Transitioning as a Family
3.Coming Soon: Pecos Tatum, A Cowboy By Blood
4.Don't Slow Down: Keeping The American Cowboy Alive
5.Pecos Tatum: A Great Big Film
6.Pecos Tatum: The Heart Of A Champion
7.This California Family Sold Their Home to Travel Around the World
8.Learning to Cook From Grandmas Around the World
9.The Family That Stacks Together
10.‘My Mere Existence as a Musician Is Activism’
11.The First Gay Mayor of This Texas Town Is Spreading Southern Pride
12.L.A.’s Best Indian Food Is in This Gas Station
13.Can This Rare Prairie Chicken Come Back From the Brink?
14.In Colombia, Jeep Appreciation Runs Deep
15.The Brotherly Love That Conquers Triathlons
16.The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas
17.The Film Camp Giving Disabled Talent a Chance to Shine
18.The First Family of Custom Coffins
19.At This Harlem Apartment, Live Jazz Every Sunday
20.Born to Be a Cowboy: Meet Pecos Tatum
21.An Unlikely Activist Finds His Calling
22.Voguing For A Cause
23.Queen of the Ring: The Champion Wrestler in Drag
24.This 11-Year-Old Drag Queen Isn’t Afraid to Show His True Colors
25.Out of the Shadows: Risking Their Careers in the Name of Equality
Erica Blue’s family couldn’t afford to send her to overnight summer camp. Then a friend paid for her to go the summer between sixth and seventh grades. The experience was transformational. “It changed my perspective on life,” she says. So much so that today, Blue is the CEO of Austin Sunshine Camps. The organization makes summer camp—and all the swimming, s’mores and new friends that go along with it—possible for kids from low-income families in central Texas as well as those in foster care. The camp is completely funded by donations and relies heavily on the generosity of others to help kids have the summer fun they deserve.
Find out more information about Austin Sunshine Camps right here.
Location
Austin, TexasFull Map
10 videos | 30 min
9 videos | 22 min
10 videos | 25 min
4 videos | 14 min