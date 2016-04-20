A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo

2.Chalk of Champions
3.Pounding Mochi with the Fastest Mochi Maker in Japan
4.Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule
5.In the Ring with a Muslim Muay Thai Champion
6.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
7.In Tokyo, These Trains Jingle All the Way
8.Japan’s All-Natural Monkey Spa
9.Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
10.Catching Tiny Fish With Tiny Rods
11.Sweet Dreams Are Made of This: Doughnuts and the American Dream
12.How Instant Ramen Became an Overnight Success
13.Unveiling the Secret of Betty Crocker
14.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
15.The Footballer Tackling Stereotypes
16.The Mystery of Rabbit Island
17.A (Football) League of Their Own
18.Cooking With Poison in Japan
19.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
20.Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
21.The Artist Keeping Neon Aglow in the Heart of Texas
22.Inside Japan’s Tricked-Out DIY Truck Culture
23.The Hail Mary Pass Started With a Prayer
24.The Surprising Science Behind the Word ‘Pokémon’
25.Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Roy Sims, a lifelong competitor, was looking for a less-violent contact sport when he heard about an amateur sumo wrestling competition. Two years later, he has become America's top sumo wrestler. But the road to glory hasn't been easy for this family man. For more info visit: http://www.usasumo.com/
