GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe

Want to bulk up like a sumo wrestler? Try chanko nabe, an ancient Japanese dish that is synonymous with sumo culture. While the average wrestler eats about 10 bowls of it per day, non-wrestlers can enjoy this traditional soup at any number of chanko restaurants, including Kotogaume. Run by former sumo champion Satoshi Kitayama, this spot serves good chanko.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ANA.

Location

Sumida, Tokyo, Japan

