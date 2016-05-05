Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe

Want to bulk up like a sumo wrestler? Try chanko nabe, an ancient Japanese dish that is synonymous with sumo culture. While the average wrestler eats about 10 bowls of it per day, non-wrestlers can enjoy this traditional soup at any number of chanko restaurants, including Kotogaume. Run by former sumo champion Satoshi Kitayama, this spot serves good chanko.

