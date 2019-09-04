The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite

Kato Akira is a hairdresser with a very specific clientele—sumo wrestlers. He has been styling their hair for 52 years and is considered the top in his profession. In Tokyo, Akira schools us in sumo hairstyles—from the traditional topknot to the oicho gingko leaf style worn only by high-level wrestlers for special occasions and official sumo tournaments.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.