The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
2:54

2.In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine

3.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

3.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

4.
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
3:09

4.The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace

5.
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
2:28

5.The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel

6.
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
1:00

6.Tokyo: Giant Gyoza

7.
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
5:48

7.5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo

8.
Tokyo: Takoyaki
1:00

8.Tokyo: Takoyaki

9.
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
00:59

9.Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant

10.
Tokyo: Yakisoba
1:00

10.Tokyo: Yakisoba

11.
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
2:28

11.Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?

12.
Cooking With Poison in Japan
3:56

12.Cooking With Poison in Japan

13.
Going to Bat for the Environment
2:52

13.Going to Bat for the Environment

14.
Japan’s Town With No Waste
4:13

14.Japan’s Town With No Waste

15.
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
2:22

15.Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies

16.
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
2:22

16.The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop

17.
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
5:13

17.Aging With Grace in the Bronx

18.
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
2:58

18.How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan

19.
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
3:31

19.In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail

20.
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
3:24

20.The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings

21.
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
3:17

21.Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School

22.
Taste Hawaii’s Famous Mochi
3:29

22.Taste Hawaii’s Famous Mochi

23.
Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
2:35

23.Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry

24.
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
3:55

24.Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers

25.
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
2:55

25.The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper

The Hairdresser to Japan’s Sumo Wrestling Elite

Kato Akira is a hairdresser with a very specific clientele—sumo wrestlers. He has been styling their hair for 52 years and is considered the top in his profession. In Tokyo, Akira schools us in sumo hairstyles—from the traditional topknot to the oicho gingko leaf style worn only by high-level wrestlers for special occasions and official sumo tournaments.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Origins
Up Next
branded
Up Next
2:54
In Japan, This Black Vinegar Is Aged Like Wine
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:28
The Michelangelo of Microsoft Excel
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Giant Gyoza
Up Next
5:48
5 Street Foods You Need to Try in Tokyo
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Takoyaki
Up Next
00:59
Tokyo: Taiyaki Croissant
Up Next
1:00
Tokyo: Yakisoba
Up Next
2:28
Can a Drink a Day Keep the Doctor Away?
Up Next
3:56
Cooking With Poison in Japan
Up Next
2:52
Going to Bat for the Environment
Up Next
4:13
Japan’s Town With No Waste
Up Next
2:22
Fake Food, Real Art: Crafting Display Delicacies
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
5:13
Aging With Grace in the Bronx
Up Next
2:58
How Chicano Lowrider Culture Found a Home in Japan
Up Next
3:31
In Japan, Repairing Buildings Without a Single Nail
Up Next
3:24
The Aluminum Ball Challenge’s Messy Beginnings
Up Next
3:17
Big Heads Mean Business: Welcome to Mascot School
Up Next
3:29
Taste Hawaii’s Famous Mochi
Up Next
2:35
Cultivating Japan’s Rare White Strawberry
Up Next
3:55
Freediving With Japan’s Pearl Divers
Up Next
2:55
The Animal Sculptures Giving New Life to Recycled Paper
Related Stories
Up Next
3:39
Japan’s DJ Monk Spins the Holiest Beats
Up Next
3:05
All Hail Tokyo’s Robot Queen!
Up Next
2:56
Aquatic Affection: How a Scuba Diver Found a Good Friend Under the Sea
Up Next
2:48
In Japan, Shaved Ice Goes Gourmet
Up Next
3:43
Five Generations of Making Soy Sauce the Traditional Way
Up Next
3:13
Japan’s Famous Black Ramen
Up Next
2:20
Japan’s City of Gold Protects a Valuable Tradition
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:17
The Festival of Glowing Giants
Up Next
2:49
The Island Where Sumo Greats Are Made
Up Next
4:10
Celebrating Japanese Christmas in Portland
Up Next
2:20
Sumo Soup: Living Large With Chanko Nabe
Up Next
2:26
Inside Japan’s Only All-Female Sushi House
Up Next
2:50
These Bento Boxes Are Too Cute to Eat (Almost)
Up Next
3:52
A Spirited Journey to Kyoto’s Most Isolated Restaurant
Up Next
2:36
Keeping the Japanese Art of Candy Sculpting Alive
Up Next
2:57
A Gentle Giant: Becoming the Great American Sumo
Up Next
1:23
Float Through Japan's Floral Fairytale Wonderland
Up Next
3:18
Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
Up Next
2:04
Your Favorite Japanese Dish Isn’t Japanese
Up Next
2:57
Perfecting Japan's Seasonal Sweets Through Six Generations
Up Next
3:05
True Blue: Indigo Dyeing in Japan
Up Next
1:06
In Japan, Floods Don’t Stand a Chance
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
1:21
The Small, but Mighty, Hercules Beetle

Recommended Playlists

branded

Better Together

2 videos | 6 min

For the Love of Animals

10 videos | 26 min

Exploring Innovation

4 videos | 12 min

Explore Guatemala

3 videos | 9 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
3:09
The Japanese Martial Art That Helps Keep the Peace
Up Next
2:20
Weaving the Silk Threads of History
Up Next
2:59
Candy Craftsmanship: Korea's First Family of a Classic Confection
Up Next
2:54
Rock the Gayageum: Covering Classics With an Ancient Instrument
Up Next
2:58
Feast Your Eyes on Korea's Oldest Street Food Market
Up Next
3:05
The Monks of Mount Athos
Up Next
3:52
The Beauty of Mongolian Throat Singing
Up Next
2:52
Dancing With Kicks: Mastering the Korean Martial Art of Taekkyeon
Up Next
3:03
Chicago Footwork: Music and Dance at a Whole New Speed
Up Next
3:30
Spinning Silk From the Sea
Up Next
3:05
Welcome to Castefidardo, the Town of Accordions
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
7:49
An Ice Castle Brings Magic Before Melting Away
Up Next
2:31
A Dyeing Tradition
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore
Up Next
2:45
Carrying On the Blacksmith’s Torch
Up Next
1:37
New York’s Electric Taxis in 1895
Up Next
2:54
A Tasty Tale: The Real Story Behind General Tso's Chicken
Up Next
2:28
Making the Thinnest Sheet of Paper in the World
Up Next
3:22
Ethiopia’s Chapel in the Sky
Up Next
2:26
The Last Traditional Tattoo Artist in the Philippines
Up Next
11:58
In Korea, a Buddhist Monk Makes Movies
Up Next
4:07
The Kings of Cork
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:03
The Reindeer Herders of Mongolia

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN