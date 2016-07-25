Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature

Quantcast
GBSLogoWithNewName
Back to
CNN Logo
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
the brave
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithNewName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
5:20

2.More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion

3.
Artists of Our Natural World
41:00

3.Artists of Our Natural World

4.
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
3:00

4.Tatatau in the Cook Islands

5.
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
4:23

5.Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners

6.
The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
2:07

6.The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet

7.
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
1:25

7.A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus

8.
Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
4:28

8.Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone

9.
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
2:49

9.Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places

10.
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
2:53

10.The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints

11.
Warriors of Hula
3:20

11.Warriors of Hula

12.
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
2:12

12.Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon

13.
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
2:12

13.Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World

14.
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
1:17

14.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks

15.
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
1:33

15.Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City

16.
Explore the Valley Protecting Hawaii’s Ancient Plants
3:49

16.Explore the Valley Protecting Hawaii’s Ancient Plants

17.
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
2:18

17.The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project

18.
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
5:15

18.Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians

19.
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
4:04

19.Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making

20.
The Ancient Hawaiian Art of Bark Cloth
4:13

20.The Ancient Hawaiian Art of Bark Cloth

21.
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
4:10

21.The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms

22.
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
0:30

22.That's Amazing | Premiering December 4

23.
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
2:34

23.This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World

24.
The Worm From Whence We Came
2:37

24.The Worm From Whence We Came

25.
Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2
1:16

25.Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2

Sun, Stars, Swells: Sailing the Globe Using Nothing but Nature

Hawai'i—possibly the most remote island chain on the planet—was discovered hundreds of years ago by Polynesian voyagers in canoes. These ancient explorers relied exclusively upon their knowledge of the stars, bird behavior and ocean swell patterns to find speckles of land. Today, the modern descendants of these explorers are circumnavigating the globe using the same techniques.

Adventures
Nature

Location

8401 Colesville Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA

Full Map
Up Next
Up Next
5:20
More Than a Dance: What It Takes to Be a Hula Champion
Up Next
41:00
Artists of Our Natural World
Up Next
3:00
Tatatau in the Cook Islands
Up Next
4:23
Visiting Earth’s Last Untouched Corners
Up Next
2:07
The Most Difficult Expedition on the Planet
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
1:25
A Castle Dedicated to Christopher Columbus
Up Next
4:28
Hawaii’s History Carved in Stone
Up Next
2:49
Finding Life (and New Friends) in Abandoned Places
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
2:53
The Artist Immortalizing the Big Catch with Fish Prints
Up Next
3:20
Warriors of Hula
Up Next
2:12
Deep Underground, the Coolest Club in Lebanon
Up Next
2:12
Patrolling the Most Dangerous Beach in the World
Up Next
1:17
In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
Up Next
1:33
Explore Turkey’s Hidden Underground City
Up Next
3:49
Explore the Valley Protecting Hawaii’s Ancient Plants
Up Next
2:18
The 50-Star American Flag Came From a High School Project
Up Next
5:15
Fishing and Eating Like Ancient Hawaiians
Up Next
4:04
Hawaii’s Long Legacy of Lei Making
Up Next
4:13
The Ancient Hawaiian Art of Bark Cloth
Up Next
4:10
The Hawaiian Rain Dancers Who Summon Storms
Up Next
0:30
That's Amazing | Premiering December 4
Up Next
2:34
This Explorer Shares Shipwrecked Treasures With the World
Up Next
2:37
The Worm From Whence We Came
Up Next
1:16
Sneak Peek: The Aquatic World With Philippe Cousteau Season 2

Related Stories

Up Next
2:59
Of Shipwrecks and Sunken Treasure
Up Next
2:27
An Eel to Never Feel
Up Next
2:40
The Depth Below the Depths
Up Next
2:11
Redwoods of the Sea
Up Next
2:27
Exploring Mystical Underwater Caves
Up Next
1:38
If They Land Face-Up They're Mine! The Legend of POGS
Up Next
1:37
Meet The Sex-Crazed Sea Slug
Up Next
2:04
The Sea is Full of Unicorns
Up Next
2:20
What It Feels Like To Sleep On The Side Of A Mountain
Up Next
2:30
Your Wish Is Granted: Building Zoltar by Hand
Up Next
2:39
Brain Freeze: Welcome to the Country's Largest Brain Collection
Up Next
1:15
Behold (and Beware) the Largest Lizards on Earth
Up Next
17:02
Higher and Higher: Bringing Chinese Rap to the World Stage
Up Next
1:23
The Truth About Your Chinese Takeout Box
Up Next
1:34
The Music Hall That Algorithms Built
Up Next
2:25
End Hits: A Punk Band's Last Stand
Up Next
3:46
Bringing Sri Lanka’s Mangroves Back to Life
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Up Next
4:21
The Fine Art of Television Repair
Up Next
3:05
If You Build It, They Will Come: A Juke Joint’s Field of Dreams
Up Next
1:56
Painted Pantyhose: How A Nylon Shortage Inspired DIY Stockings
Up Next
2:43
To See A Song: Painting What She Hears
Up Next
2:39
Varsity Gamers Are the New Jocks on Campus
Up Next
2:49
‘My Black Is Beautiful’: Teaching Self Confidence Through Music
Up Next
2:21
Chasing The Light: Making Art Without Sight

Recommended Playlists

Asian Pacific American Heritage

8 videos | 30 min

Sky Is Not the Limit

5 videos | 14 min

Into the Wild

6 videos | 16 min

Recycle. Reduce. Reuse.

7 videos | 21 min

Other Videos From This Channel
Up Next
2:28
The Revolutionary Cyclist
Up Next
4:32
Pansori: South Korea’s Authentic Musical Storytelling
Up Next
1:32
The Great Wall of India
Up Next
1:41
Christmas Island's Red Crab Invasion | That's Amazing
Up Next
1:20
Bookworm Paradise: Kick Back in China’s Infinite Reading Space
Up Next
2:54
Japan’s Post Box Under the Sea
Up Next
3:38
The City of Swords
Up Next
1:19
The Ghost Town Stuck in Time
Up Next
3:16
The Simple Joys of the Dull Men’s Club
Up Next
1:21
High in the Andes, the Devil's Lagoon Beckons
Up Next
2:21
In the Alps, Saint Nick Doesn't Travel Alone
Up Next
1:31
Welcome to the Forest of Forgotten Cars
Up Next
2:13
Savor Japan’s Deep-Fried Maple Leaves
Up Next
2:33
Behold the Cornucopia of Budapest’s Great Market Hall
Up Next
1:19
India’s Golden Temple Is Open to All
Up Next
2:47
China’s Village of Real-Life Rapunzels
Up Next
1:25
Germany’s Real-Life Disney Castle
Up Next
1:47
Exploring Europe’s Largest Synagogue
Up Next
2:20
Exploring Denali National Park With Real American Sled Dogs
Up Next
3:18
Japan’s Museum of Rocks With Faces
Up Next
2:38
Crossing the Atlantic by Kayak
Up Next
8:10
How Elephant Seals Help Scientists Explore the Deep Sea
Up Next
3:07
How a Biker Club Helped Stop Bullying
Up Next
2:36
What It’s Like to Fly Into a Hurricane (On Purpose)
Up Next
2:24
Dinner at Grandma's: The Restaurant Where Nonnas Rule

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

advertisers

branded content

terms

ad choices

contact

privacy policy

DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION
© 2020 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN