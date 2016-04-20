Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle

In the center of Singapore, a man-made horticultural haven blooms. Supertree Grove is a forest with massive mechanical trees meant to enhance greenery and flora in the bustling city. The grove consists of 18 “trees” acting as vertical gardens, with trunks covered with over 200 varieties of orchids, ferns and climbing plants. Each tree reaches 80-160 feet high, and is connected by walkways that allow visitors to view the city from the treetops.