Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle

GBSLogoWithName
Back to
CNN Logo
series
playlists
channels
guides
series
playlists
channels
guides
GBSLogoWithName
Video
Related VideosUp Next:
VideoRelated VideosUp Next:
2.
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
1:26

2.Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws

3.
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
1:22

3.A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?

4.
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
1:30

4.Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island

5.
Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
1:31

5.Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky

6.
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
1:45

6.One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community

7.
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
1:34

7.A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque

8.
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
1:20

8.A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth

9.
When in France, Think Small
1:17

9.When in France, Think Small

10.
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
1:22

10.Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque

11.
Making Adventure Accessible to All
2:56

11.Making Adventure Accessible to All

12.
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
1:17

12.Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon

13.
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
1:21

13.Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque

14.
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
5:46

14.5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima

15.
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
1:35

15.The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay

16.
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
1:19

16.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River

17.
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
1:26

17.Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors

18.
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
1:13

18.The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island

19.
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
1:17

19.Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas

20.
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
1:34

20.Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares

21.
China’s City of Canals
1:20

21.China’s City of Canals

22.
Tuscany’s Tarot Garden
1:42

22.Tuscany’s Tarot Garden

23.
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
1:18

23.Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks

24.
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
1:32

24.Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone

25.
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress
1:28

25.A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

Supertree Grove: A Green Oasis in an Urban Jungle

In the center of Singapore, a man-made horticultural haven blooms. Supertree Grove is a forest with massive mechanical trees meant to enhance greenery and flora in the bustling city. The grove consists of 18 “trees” acting as vertical gardens, with trunks covered with over 200 varieties of orchids, ferns and climbing plants. Each tree reaches 80-160 feet high, and is connected by walkways that allow visitors to view the city from the treetops.

Up Next
branded
Up Next
1:26
Frozen Forever: This Chinese Ice Cave Never Thaws
Up Next
1:22
A Healing Castle of Fluffy Cotton ... Or Is It?
Up Next
1:30
Unearthing the Mysteries of Nemrut Dağ, Turkey's Easter Island
Up Next
1:31
Georgia’s Monastery in the Sky
Up Next
1:45
One Man’s Mission to Mobilize Indonesia’s Disabled Community
Up Next
1:34
A House of Many Faiths: Córdoba’s Cathedral Within a Mosque
Up Next
1:20
A Masterpiece in the Making: Thailand’s Sanctuary of Truth
Up Next
1:17
When in France, Think Small
Up Next
1:22
Behold the Shimmering Beauty of Iran's Glass Mosque
Up Next
2:56
Making Adventure Accessible to All
Up Next
1:17
Ascend Thailand’s Temple of the Rising Dragon
Up Next
1:21
Behold Sri Lanka’s Mesmerizing Peppermint Mosque
Up Next
5:46
5 of the Best Street Food Finds in Lima
Up Next
1:35
The Other Versailles: France’s Château de Groussay
Up Next
1:19
Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
Up Next
1:26
Explore Portugal’s Castle of Many Colors
Up Next
1:13
The Alien Beauty of Socotra Island
Up Next
1:17
Explore Sri Lanka’s Cave of Golden Buddhas
Up Next
1:34
Japan’s Eerie Garden of Stone Cold Stares
Up Next
1:20
China’s City of Canals
Up Next
1:42
Tuscany’s Tarot Garden
Up Next
1:18
Swimming Through the Wall of Sharks
Up Next
1:32
Exploring Game of Thrones’ Real-Life Dragonstone
Up Next
1:28
A Mad Inventor’s Surreal Fortress

Related Stories

Up Next
3:17
This Indoor Skydiver Is Defying Gravity and Expectations
Up Next
2:21
The Doctor Treating Patients With Laughter
Up Next
1:12
Swim Peacefully With Thousands of Jellyfish in Palau
Up Next
2:28
The World’s Most Dangerous Cheese Gets Its Zest From Maggots
Up Next
1:08
Breaking Fast in Istanbul
Up Next
2:22
The Journey to Japan’s Most Remote Ramen Shop
Up Next
3:11
From Singapore to Seattle, Finding Common Grounds
Up Next
2:09
Making Waves and Breaking Barriers
Up Next
2:48
Why This Olympic Swimmer Left Medicine for MMA
Up Next
2:37
Coloring the Streets of Singapore
Up Next
3:53
How One Man Circumnavigated the World … By Car
Up Next
1:32
Germany’s Fairytale Castle in the Woods
Up Next
2:20
In Colombia, This Dessert Honors a Country’s History
Up Next
2:30
How Yung Raja Is Bringing Tamil to the Rap Scene
Up Next
1:49
Light in the Dark: Entering Austria’s Painted Crypt
Up Next
2:37
Step Inside a Secret Garden Oasis in Vegas
Up Next
2:19
The Master of Singapore’s Carrot-less Carrot Cake
Up Next
2:29
In Singapore, 70 Years of Crafting a Unique Theme Park
Up Next
2:45
Hungary’s Love Affair With Spas
Up Next
2:48
A Taste So Sweet, a Smell So Rotten: The Pungent Joys of Durian
Up Next
2:27
Pearl’s Topiary Garden Is a Backyard Masterpiece Grown From Scraps
Up Next
1:57
The Female Gamers Making a Name for Women in Esports
Up Next
2:05
The Last of the French Cowboys
Up Next
2:41
The Gardens Behind Monet’s Masterpieces
Up Next
3:01
Eating (and Breathing) Dragon’s Beard in Singapore

Recommended Playlists

The Wild World of Plants

8 videos | 22 min

Behind the Magic

15 videos | 45 min

Extraordinary Temples

7 videos | 9 min

(True) North

5 videos | 11 min

Download Mobile

Download Great Big Story to your iOS or Android device for stories on the go.

Subscribe

Wherever you are, keep up with Great Big Story by signing up to our daily newsletter. Be the first to know which stories are coming out and our events.
Join us, sign up for our newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our 
privacy policy

Follow

NYC

LDN

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

about us

press

jobs

privacy

terms

ad choices

branded content

COOKIE SETTINGS
© 2019 Great Big Story, LLC. and its parent companies. All rights reserved.

NYC

LDN