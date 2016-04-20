GBSLogoWithName
Surfing Under Northern Lights | That's Amazing

Adventure photographer Chris Burkard is an expert at photographing surfers who ride the coldest, most punishing waves on the planet. He's used to battling the elements in order to get the perfect shot, but one fateful storm in Iceland nearly broke him. Still, he couldn't pass up the opportunity to capture an epic adventure under the greatest light show on earth.

Tune in to "That's Amazing" every Sunday at 9 p.m. on The Weather Channel. For more from Chris, visit him at www.ChrisBurkard.com or www.UnderAnArcticSky.com.

Sports & Action
Adventures
Culture
Profiles

Location

Iceland

