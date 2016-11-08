Surrounded by Genius: Nature’s Take on Engineering

2.See How These Little Inventors Will Create Our Future
3.The Cyborg Artist: Tattooing With a Custom Prosthesis
4.Sky Dancing: How One Dance Group Defies Gravity
5.How Technology Can Turn VR into Powerful Therapy
6.New Tools, Old Bones: Bringing Fossils to Life Through Technology
7.Blind at the Bow: These Sailors Navigate With Sound
8.Art of the Future: These Interactive Sculptures Respond to You
9.No Limbs Needed for This Badass Mountaineer
10.The Towns That Embraced Darkness to See Starlight
11.Sounds of the Nightmare Machine
12.Hop Onboard the Shortest Flight in the World
13.Worth a Thousand Words
14.Fishing for Bikes in the Amsterdam Canals
15.The Aerospace Engineer Searching for Life on Other Planets
16.The Mastering Engineer Changing the Industry
17.This Poker-Playing AI Could Change the World
18.Closer to a Cure: Combating Alzheimer's With New Compute Technology
19.Painting Movies on the Theater Marquee
20.Surviving the Race from Hell
21.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
22.We Found Lisa Frank!
23.Ghost Stories Are No Match for This Paranormal Investigator
24.Turning Houses into Homes for the Formerly Homeless
25.Barn Owls: The Secret Saviors of Napa Valley's Vineyards
Sometimes, all we have to do to solve complex design problems is look to nature. Biomimicry, a design solution embraced by a growing number of engineers, draws inspiration from 3.8 billion years of research and development from the natural world. As biomimicry expert Maria O’Farrell explains, we can all learn a thing or two from the natural “lab” that surrounds us.
This Great Big Story is a paid contribution by Lenovo.
10 videos | 26 min
8 videos | 19 min
4 videos | 12 min
10 videos | 26 min