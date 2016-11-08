GBSLogoWithName
Video
Surrounded by Genius: Nature’s Take on Engineering

Sometimes, all we have to do to solve complex design problems is look to nature. Biomimicry, a design solution embraced by a growing number of engineers, draws inspiration from 3.8 billion years of research and development from the natural world. As biomimicry expert Maria O’Farrell explains, we can all learn a thing or two from the natural “lab” that surrounds us.

This Great Big Story is a paid contribution by Lenovo.

