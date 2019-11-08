GBSLogoWithName
Surviving the Race from Hell

In 1904, athletes competing at the St. Louis marathon suffered through the race from hell. During a particularly sweltering day, runners were thrust into an event of catastrophic proportions, involving dysentery, drugs and rotten apples. Out of the 32 athletes that competed, only 14 made it past the finish line. This is the harrowing tale of three runners that survived the disastrous marathon of 1904.

This Great Big Story was made possible by ASICS.

Sports & Action

Location

St. Louis, MO, U.S.A.

