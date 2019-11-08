Surviving the Race from Hell

2.This Amateur Physicist Built a Fusion Reactor in His Backyard
3.Step Through the Largest Book in the World
4.Remember When: A Weekend in 1993
5.Making Holocaust Archives Available to Everyone
6.Walking in the Footsteps of the Cherokee Nation
7.Helping to End Homelessness Through Running
8.Vietnam’s Floating Pocket of Paradise
9.Sleep Paralysis: A Waking Nightmare
10.How One Man Used Running to Overcome Homelessness
11.In Iran, A Village Among Volcanic Rocks
12.A Shipwreck Creates an Underwater Museum in the Dominican Republic
13.Water Fight! Soaking in the Thai New Year
14.How This Woman Is Saving Migrant Lives Along the Border
15.For 27-Time Hopi High Cross-Country Champs, Running Is Tradition
16.Budapest’s Bastion With a View
17.France’s Long Tradition of Water Jousting
18.Miami: Frita Cubana
19.Meet the Voice of Winnie the Pooh … and Tigger, Too!
20.This Man Voiced All Your Favorite Nickelodeon Cartoons
21.Escape to China’s Land of the Yellow Dragon
22.The Rise and Fall of Jai Alai
23.Indonesia’s Tradition of Cross-Gender Dancing
24.This Olympian Overcame Cancer and a Broken Neck to Stay in the Game
25.Float Along Colombia’s Rainbow River
In 1904, athletes competing at the St. Louis marathon suffered through the race from hell. During a particularly sweltering day, runners were thrust into an event of catastrophic proportions, involving dysentery, drugs and rotten apples. Out of the 32 athletes that competed, only 14 made it past the finish line. This is the harrowing tale of three runners that survived the disastrous marathon of 1904.
This Great Big Story was made possible by ASICS.
Location
St. Louis, MO, U.S.A.Full Map
5 videos | 12 min
28 videos | 59 min
9 videos | 27 min
6 videos | 13 min