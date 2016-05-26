GBSLogoWithName
Video
Sweet Salute: In Berlin, He Dropped Candy Not Bombs

At the end of World War II, Germany was divided. Berlin, its capital, was in crisis. The city was partially controlled by the Soviets, who held it under a siege. In order to save millions from starvation, the United States and England devised a plan. They would send in basic supplies by air and defy the Soviets. But candy? Well that was just a sweet surprise.

Culture
Offbeat & Fun

Location

Berlin, Germany

