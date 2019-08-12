GBSLogoWithName
Why These Camels Swim in the Sea

Every day is hump day in Gujarat, India. The rural area is famous for its swimming camels. How did these desert creatures get a taste for the sea? It’s the only way they can reach the mangroves where they feed. These Kharai camels—as they’re known—can actually swim nearly two miles in seawater. Jat Noor Mohammed’s family has been breeding and caring for these animals for generations. But, as new industries and climate change begin to destroy the mangroves that sustain these camels, his livelihood is under threat.

This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.

Nature
Origins

Location

Gujarat, India

Full Map
