The Last of Switzerland’s Cowbell Makers

There are musical cowbells, and then there are the ones Swiss artisan Stéphane Brügger makes by hand for actual cows to wear. Brügger’s ornately beautiful creations are customized with images of the Swiss cross, a cottage, a cow and two edelweiss. The most expensive go for more than $4,000. We joined the artist in his workshop in Fribourg, Switzerland, to learn the art and craft of cowbell making.



This Great Big Story was inspired by Genesis.